Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Sentences Actor To Three Months' Jail

The Delhi High Court sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to three months' concurrent jail terms in seven cheque bounce cases.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Yadav a period of two months to approach the appellate court against the decision.
The court ordered Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case and his wife Radha Yadav to pay Rs 5.51 crore per case to the complainant.
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: The Delhi High Court upheld Rajpal Yadav's conviction in the cheque bounce cases. The court on Friday (July 10) sentenced the actor to three months' jail in each of seven cheque bounce cases against him, PTI reported.
Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3-months imprisonment
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upheld the conviction and granted Yadav two months to approach the appellate court against the decision.
The court ordered Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case to the complainant. He must also pay Rs 1.04 crore to the complainant and Rs 25,000 to the State. Yadav's wife Radha Yadav is ordered to pay Rs 5.51 crore to the complainant in each case, Live Law reported. A sum of Rs 2.25 crore already paid by Yadav will be adjusted in the final amount.
Court rejects probation
The High Court refused to grant Yadav the benefit of probation, citing his overall conduct during the litigation and repeated violations of undertakings. The court directed him to pay the fine imposed by the trial court, warning that failure to pay will entail an additional six months' imprisonment, ANI reported.
Justice Sharma, questioning the inconsistencies in the submissions made by the actor, told ANI, "I am not getting my answers. The undertaking said something else and now you are saying something else." She added, "Never think the judge weak if the judge is nice to you."
Advocate Avnish Sikka, representing Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, told the news agency, "All the revision petitions filed by Rajpal Yadav have been dismissed, and the order of the trial court has been upheld. The High Court has directed him to undergo three months’ imprisonment, with the sentences running concurrently, and has also directed payment of the amount as ordered. The Court has refused to grant probation after taking into account his conduct before the Court and repeated violations of the undertakings given by him."
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case explained
The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film tanked at the box office, and got embroiled in a financial dispute.
A trial court convicted Yadav under cheque dishonour provisions in 2018 and sentenced him to six months in jail, a ruling upheld in 2019. The amount had escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore. The Delhi HC had previously suspended his sentence based on assurances that the dispute would be resolved, including a proposed Rs 2.5 crore instalment payment that failed.
In February 2026, citing non-compliance, the court directed Yadav to surrender and turned down his request for additional time. The actor surrendered on February 5 and remained in custody for a few days until his interim bail was granted after depositing Rs 1.5 crore.