Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Sentences Actor To Three Months' Jail

Advocate Avnish Sikka, representing Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, told the news agency, "All the revision petitions filed by Rajpal Yadav have been dismissed, and the order of the trial court has been upheld. The High Court has directed him to undergo three months’ imprisonment, with the sentences running concurrently, and has also directed payment of the amount as ordered. The Court has refused to grant probation after taking into account his conduct before the Court and repeated violations of the undertakings given by him."