Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court Against Kala Hiran, Seeks Immediate Stay On The Film - Report

Salman Khan has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court against Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy over alleged violations of his personality and publicity rights.
Earlier, he had sent a legal notice to the makers, which is allegedly based on the actor's blackbuck case.
He has sought an immediate stay on the circulation of promotional material, streaming and release of the film.
Actor Salman Khan has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court against Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy over alleged violations of his personality and publicity rights. He has sought an immediate stay on the production, promotion, streaming and release of the film.
What Salman Khan said in his plea
According to a report in India Today, Salman claimed that the film Kala Hiran is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case involving him and that its posters, teaser and promotional material clearly refer to him. The Ek Tha Tiger star also alleged that the makers used a bracelet resembling his signature blue bracelet.
The petition was filed against producer Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Akshay Pandey and others. Salman also stated that the upcoming film could affect the ongoing legal proceedings (of the pending blackbuck case) and cause irreparable damage to his reputation and goodwill.
Salman Khan's legal notice to Kala Hiran makers
Earlier this month, Salman’s legal team issued a legal notice to the makers.
The legal notice sought an immediate removal of the film's posters and other promotional material. The makers were also warned of legal action if they didn't comply with the request.
The first-look poster sparked debate online as it shows a man holding a gun and wearing a bracelet resembling Salman's iconic turquoise bracelet.
Following the legal notice, Amit Jani denied the actor's claims, stating the film is not Salman Khan's biopic and is based solely on information available in the public domain and focuses on the Bishnoi community's struggle to protect wildlife.
About Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case
In October 1998, Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, and other actors were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Salman, Saif, Sonali, Tabu, and Neelam were accused in a police complaint by a local Bishnoi community. While others were acquitted, Salman was convicted by the trial court under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and sentenced to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000.