Govind Namdev Alleges Kala Hiran Makers Misled Him About Salman Khan Film

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The veteran actor says he believed he was part of a courtroom drama linked to Salman Khan's blackbuck case and would never have joined the project otherwise.

Govind Namdev Alleges Kala Hiran
Govind Namdev Alleges Kala Hiran Makers Misled Him Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Govind Namdev claims Kala Hiran makers concealed the film's true plot.

  • Veteran actor says he believed only courtroom events were depicted.

  • Kala Hiran controversy intensifies amid Salman Khan's ongoing legal challenge.

Govind Namdev has added a new twist to the growing controversy surrounding Kala Hiran. The veteran actor has alleged that the makers of the film misrepresented the project to him and concealed its actual storyline when he agreed to be a part of it.

The controversy comes at a time when Kala Hiran is already under scrutiny following Salman Khan's legal petition and the Delhi High Court's intervention. Namdev's remarks have now raised further questions about how the project was presented to members of its cast.

Govind Namdev Says He Was Told A Different Story

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Govind Namdev revealed that he initially signed a film titled Sambhal and was later informed that another project called Kala Hiran was being made. According to the actor, he was told the film would only depict courtroom proceedings related to Salman Khan's blackbuck case.

Namdev said he had no objection to participating because he believed the film would simply recreate events already recorded in court documents. However, after watching the trailer, he realised the final product was very different from what had been described to him.

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The actor said he felt shocked and misled after seeing a character that appeared to resemble Salman Khan being portrayed in a manner he had never been informed about.

Kala Hiran Row Deepens Amid Salman Khan Petition

Speaking about his reaction, Namdev said he immediately felt uncomfortable after viewing the trailer and believed there was a significant difference between the film he was told about and the one that had ultimately been made.

The actor also clarified that he shares a cordial relationship with Salman Khan and would never knowingly participate in a project intended to target him. He further stated that he could not imagine associating himself with or endorsing any narrative linked to the Bishnoi gang.

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As the controversy continues to unfold, Salman Khan has not issued an official statement on the matter. The actor was last seen in Sikandar and will next appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Meanwhile, the Kala Hiran dispute is expected to remain in focus as legal proceedings continue.

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