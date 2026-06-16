Kala Hiran Row: Producer Sends Legal Notice To Govind Namdev; Demands Apology And Rs 50 Lakh

Kala Hiran's producer has served a legal notice to Govind Namdev.
This comes after Namdev claimed Kala Hiran differed from the narration and what they shot.
He claimed the makers misled him.
The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran, allegedly based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has escalated significantly. Now, producer Amit Jani has sent a legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev, who recently alleged that the story was completely different from the narration and what was eventually shot. The actor also claimed that he was shocked after watching the film's teaser.
Kala Hiran producer serves legal notice to Govind Namdev
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Jani stated that a legal notice had been sent to Namdev, demanding a public apology and a fine of Rs 50 lakh. "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within 7 days, and a fine of Rs 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken)," he wrote.
Here's the post.
About Govind Namdev-Kala Hiran row
Recently, in an interview with Amar Ujala, Namdev claimed that they were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in the film. The moment he saw the teaser, he felt he had been kept in the dark. "There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made," he added.
He was told they were making a film titled Sambhal, and at that time, he had no idea the story would take a completely different direction. "I was informed that there was only a long courtroom scene and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our end. We were only supposed to show the audience what had happened in court. I felt that if only the things recorded on file were being shown, then there was nothing wrong with it, which is why I said yes," the veteran actor said further.
Namdev also said that he has long association with Salman and can't intentionally harm or go against him.
Kala Hiran row
Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking an interim order against the makers, alleging the film violates his personality rights.
The plea sought the removal of promotional material, posters and public statements linked to the film. The actor also asked the court to halt the film's release, promotion, distribution and streaming.
Khan had earlier sent a legal notice to the makers on April 24, 2026.