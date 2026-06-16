Kala Hiran Row: Producer Sends Legal Notice To Govind Namdev; Demands Apology And Rs 50 Lakh

He was told they were making a film titled Sambhal, and at that time, he had no idea the story would take a completely different direction. "I was informed that there was only a long courtroom scene and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our end. We were only supposed to show the audience what had happened in court. I felt that if only the things recorded on file were being shown, then there was nothing wrong with it, which is why I said yes," the veteran actor said further.