Samay Raina Rubbishes Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Fee Claim As Fake News

It's not new for Samay Raina and Sunil Pal to take digs at each other.
Samay Raina dismissed Sunil Pal's claims of rejecting Rs 25 lakh for appearing on India's Got Latent.
Raina called it fake news.
The Samay Raina-Sunil Pal tiff continues with yer another turn. After Sunil recently claimed that he was once offered Rs 25 lakh to appear on India’s Got Latent but refused because of the show’s language, Samay has now responded publicly. The comedian reacted to a news report on his Instagram Stories, calling the claim false. He also took a jab at Sunil, writing, "Sunil Pal ko 25 lakh (Rs 25 lakh to Sunil Pal)?" followed by laughing and crying emojis.
The response came after Sunil, one of Samay's most vocal critics since the India's Got Latent controversy, told the paparazzi that he had declined the offer because he did not want to be involved with abusive language. Regarding the alleged offer, Sunil said, "He spoke to me and said he would give me Rs 25 lakh. I told him I would not cuss. He said, 'You don't have to, but that's what we would be doing.'"
Samay Raina-Sunil Pal Tussle
The conflict harks back to the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in 2025, when Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex triggered nationwide outrage. FIRs were slapped against both Allahbadia and Samay, following which the comedian removed all episodes of the show from YouTube. Sunil was among scores of those who chided the programme, urging Samay to learn clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. He even alluded to Samay and Allahbadia as "terrorists".
Samay later dredged up the criticism in his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, where he purported Kapil Sharma himself had wanted to appear on India's Got Latent. He didn't spare Sunil either, labelling him "insecure" and "frustrated". The two eventually shared the screen on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Samay roasted Sunil throughout the episode. During the premiere of India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay revived one of his earlier jokes, asking Sunil, "Aap brush kyun nahi karte?" ("Why don't you brush your teeth?").
Sunil hit back with a video featuring Jay Verma, saying, "Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?" ("You said I don't brush my teeth. But you brush yours, so why does so much filth come out of your mouth?")