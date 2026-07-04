Samay Raina Rubbishes Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Fee Claim As Fake News

The response came after Sunil, one of Samay's most vocal critics since the India's Got Latent controversy, told the paparazzi that he had declined the offer because he did not want to be involved with abusive language. Regarding the alleged offer, Sunil said, "He spoke to me and said he would give me Rs 25 lakh. I told him I would not cuss. He said, 'You don't have to, but that's what we would be doing.'"