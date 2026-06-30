CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Says He Dislikes India’s Got Latent, Calls Samay Raina 'Privileged’

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said he dislikes Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent and would never participate.
Dipke criticised the show's philosophy, for which he faced severe backlash on social media.
Netizens pointed out his privileged background, noting his Master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University.
Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder, rejected Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent and called Raina privileged. His remark has sparked intense online backlash. Dipke recently appeared on Unfiltered by Samdish, where he was asked if he would join the show. To which he said he wont.
Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Rain "privileged"
Dipke firmly said in Hindi that he would not go to India's Got Latent as he doesn’t like it. "Because the thinking that 'Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out'. You will be able to get out because you are privileged," he said.
Netizens criticise his remark
Critics quickly challenged his claims. Netizens questioned his own privileged background given his foreign education. They highlighted that Dipke completed a Master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University in the United States.
One user wrote, "US mei reh ke padhai karne wala oppressed (Someone who studied in the US is calling themselves oppressed)."
Another commented, "Privileged?? This guy studied in Boston so stop giving us this eveyone is a privileged non sense."
"Wasn’t he in USA? Is he not privileged?," wrote another.
One said, "Is he not provileged, living in foreign land a good life and acting here as bechara, nautanki sala, yaha ke baccho ko bahkane chala aya (He's pretending to be a poor, helpless guy. What a drama. Now he's come here to mislead the youth)."
India's Got Latent controversy
India's Got Latent previously faced controversy during its first season after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asked a question, sparking widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs and a Mumbai police officer demanding an apology.
Raina had pulled all first-season episodes from public platforms. The show returned with Season 2 on YouTube and Netflix on June 20, with Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.