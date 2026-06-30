Viral India’s Got Latent Clip: Samay Raina’s Old Misogynistic Joke Faces Fresh Backlash Online

Samay Raina's old joke resurfaced, reigniting criticism over misogynistic humour in comedy circles.
Viral India's Got Latent clip drew comparisons with the recent Rs 370 biryani controversy.
Former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the content as misogyny disguised through mainstream comedy.
Samay Raina old joke has once again become the centre of online discussion after a clip from the first season of India's Got Latent resurfaced on social media. The viral video features the comedian making a sexually suggestive remark during an interaction with an audience member, prompting fresh criticism and comparisons with the recent Rs 370 biryani controversy. Many users have questioned whether such humour contributes to the normalisation of misogynistic attitudes.
Why the old India's Got Latent clip is facing criticism
The resurfaced clip dates back to the show's first season in 2024. During the interaction, an audience member revealed that his girlfriend had rushed home after learning her father had suffered a minor heart attack. Instead of ending the exchange there, a sexually suggestive joke was made by Samay Raina, implying that comforting his girlfriend would be rewarded with sexual favour. The audience and fellow panellists were seen laughing at the remark.
The clip quickly spread across social media, with several users arguing that an emotional situation had been turned into a sexual punchline. Others linked it to the recent Rs 370 biryani row, claiming both incidents reflected a wider pattern of locker-room humour that often targets women.
Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts as comparisons grow
The viral video also drew the attention of former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who initially believed it belonged to the newly launched second season of the show. In a post on X, it was said by her that no lessons appeared to have been learnt and that misogynistic content was being presented as comedy on mainstream platforms.
The renewed criticism comes months after India's Got Latent landed in legal trouble over controversial remarks made by guest panellist Ranveer Allahbadia. Multiple FIRs were filed, following which all episodes of the first season were removed from YouTube.
Despite the renewed controversy, India's Got Latent has returned with its second season and is now streaming on Netflix, bringing the show back into public conversation alongside debates over the limits of comedy and accountability.