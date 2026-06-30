Viral India’s Got Latent Clip: Samay Raina’s Old Misogynistic Joke Faces Fresh Backlash Online

Why the old India's Got Latent clip is facing criticism

The resurfaced clip dates back to the show's first season in 2024. During the interaction, an audience member revealed that his girlfriend had rushed home after learning her father had suffered a minor heart attack. Instead of ending the exchange there, a sexually suggestive joke was made by Samay Raina, implying that comforting his girlfriend would be rewarded with sexual favour. The audience and fellow panellists were seen laughing at the remark.