Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Mock Clinic Set Includes Joke On NEET-UG Paper Leak

“I’m seeing the reactions on the internet. There are a lot of memes being made on ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha. I just have a request for my ‘menz’ — just be kind to her, man. At the end of the day, it’s Latent. People just come and say anything there. It’s not easy to stand on that stage. You get me, right? I feel very bad. Don’t say too much to her. Memes are okay as long as you realise there’s also a human on the other side,” emphasised Samay Raina.