Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Mock Clinic Set Includes Joke On NEET-UG Paper Leak

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The comedian set up a mock clinic on the latest episode and also took a dig at the NEET-UG paper leaks that have triggered nationwide protests.

Samay Raina
Samay Raina Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • India's Got Latent Episode 3 featured a joke on the NEET-UG paper leak.

  • Samay Raina turned a set into a mock clinic site.

  • He also called for audiences to be kinder to a contesant who branded herself a man-hater.

Episode 3 of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 gave viewers two contestants who triggered intense online conversation.

Talking about a contesant Ankit Sharma's experiences regarding premature ejaculation, he surprised the audience and the panellists when he spoke frankly about his condition during his appearance. Instead of moving on, Raina asked if there was a doctor present in the audience. A man in the front row put himself forth as a doctor. Raina invited him on stage and jokingly asked about his specialisation. Judge Vishal Dadlani joined in and said, "What kind of doctor are you? If you are a knee doctor, there is no use, brother." Raina then added, "A doctor knows everything."

The scene was promptly turned into a mock clinic appointment site. During the exchange, Raina accidentally referred to the patient as a "customer". Dadlani immediately corrected him and said, "Patient." Raina replied, "Sorry, sorry. I came through a paper leak," in a joke alluding to the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha - Instagram
Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha Amid India's Got Latent 2 Backlash: ‘Be Kind’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha

The latest episode also saw a self-proclaimed “man-hater” Sakshi Jha run down men during her set, much to the annoyance of Samay and the guest panelists — music composer Vishal Dadlani, former Roadies judge Raghu Ram, stand-up comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, and rapper Yashraj. However, after Sakshi kept ripping apart men on the episode, she became the target of vicious trolling online. Ultimately, Samay had to step in and share a selfie video from his Alibaug vacation to urge all “menz” to spare Sakshi from trolling.

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“I’m seeing the reactions on the internet. There are a lot of memes being made on ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha. I just have a request for my ‘menz’ — just be kind to her, man. At the end of the day, it’s Latent. People just come and say anything there. It’s not easy to stand on that stage. You get me, right? I feel very bad. Don’t say too much to her. Memes are okay as long as you realise there’s also a human on the other side,” emphasised Samay Raina.

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