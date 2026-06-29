Prakash Raj Backs Abhijeet Dipke As CJP Protest Grows Over Exam Irregularities, NEET Row

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The actor's latest social media post has reignited discussion around the movement, which continues to demand accountability from the Centre.

Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj backs Abhijeet Dipke Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj publicly backed Abhijeet Dipke and reaffirmed support for the CJP movement.

  • Cockroach Janta Party continues nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and accountability.

  • Sonam Wangchuk joined the campaign with an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Prakash Raj has once again voiced his support for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke as protests over alleged examination irregularities continue. The actor reacted to Dipke's recent social media post and encouraged him to continue the movement, reaffirming his solidarity with the campaign demanding accountability.

Prakash Raj extends support to Abhijeet Dipke

The latest exchange began after Dipke claimed on X that Delhi Police personnel had visited the home and workplace of a supporter who had been distributing tea to protesters at Jantar Mantar. Raising questions over the inquiry, Dipke suggested that even acts of support were being scrutinised.

Abhijeet Dipke at the protest holding the autobiography of BR Ambedkar. - Suresh K Pandey
‘You Cannot Erase Us’: Abhijeet Dipke Leads Delhi Protest, Demands For Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

By Outlook News Desk

Responding to the post, Prakash Raj remarked that the supporter had become a "threat" to the "Supreme Chaiwala" before adding that Dipke should continue his fight because "we stand by you."

CJP protest continues over alleged exam irregularities

The Cockroach Janta Party, which began as a satirical digital movement, has been staging protests across the country while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

The movement has also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the campaign.

Related Content
Youths Rally in Large Numbers; Bang Plates, Spoons to Demand Accountability at CJP Protest - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Peaceful Resistance: The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke (centre), at a protest in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, 2026 - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference ahead of a protest, in Pune, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
The protest, timed alongside Dipke’s scheduled return to India on June 6, demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy and reported lapses within the CBSE framework. - PTI

Earlier this month, Prakash Raj joined Dipke and Wangchuk at a protest in Bengaluru, where he addressed the gathering and expressed support for young people demanding greater accountability in the education system. He also later explained on social media that prior work commitments had prevented him from attending the Delhi protest, while reiterating his solidarity with the movement.

I Will Protest in Multiple States and Cities if Pradhan Doesn't Resign: CJP Founder Dipke - PTI
I Will Protest in Multiple States and Cities if Pradhan Doesn't Resign: CJP Founder Dipke

By PTI

The demonstrations continue as organisers maintain that the protest will carry on until their demands regarding alleged examination irregularities are addressed.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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