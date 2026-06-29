Prakash Raj Backs Abhijeet Dipke As CJP Protest Grows Over Exam Irregularities, NEET Row

Prakash Raj publicly backed Abhijeet Dipke and reaffirmed support for the CJP movement.
Cockroach Janta Party continues nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and accountability.
Sonam Wangchuk joined the campaign with an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Prakash Raj has once again voiced his support for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke as protests over alleged examination irregularities continue. The actor reacted to Dipke's recent social media post and encouraged him to continue the movement, reaffirming his solidarity with the campaign demanding accountability.
Prakash Raj extends support to Abhijeet Dipke
The latest exchange began after Dipke claimed on X that Delhi Police personnel had visited the home and workplace of a supporter who had been distributing tea to protesters at Jantar Mantar. Raising questions over the inquiry, Dipke suggested that even acts of support were being scrutinised.
Responding to the post, Prakash Raj remarked that the supporter had become a "threat" to the "Supreme Chaiwala" before adding that Dipke should continue his fight because "we stand by you."
CJP protest continues over alleged exam irregularities
The Cockroach Janta Party, which began as a satirical digital movement, has been staging protests across the country while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.
The movement has also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the campaign.
Earlier this month, Prakash Raj joined Dipke and Wangchuk at a protest in Bengaluru, where he addressed the gathering and expressed support for young people demanding greater accountability in the education system. He also later explained on social media that prior work commitments had prevented him from attending the Delhi protest, while reiterating his solidarity with the movement.
The demonstrations continue as organisers maintain that the protest will carry on until their demands regarding alleged examination irregularities are addressed.