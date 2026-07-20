Prakash Raj On Why He Joined CJP Protest: 'I'm Not Doing It For The Country; I'm Doing It For Myself'

Doing it for himself

The actor said that he acts solely on his inner convictions. "Log poochte hain aap kis ke liye kar rahe hain. Main desh ke liye nahi kar raha hoon, khud ke liye kar raha hoon. Mera conscience ek hai," (People ask who I am doing this for. I'm not doing it for the country; I'm doing it for myself. I have only one conscience)," Raj said.