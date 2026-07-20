Tom Cruise Appeals For Unity At FIFA World Cup Final

Tom Cruise appeared at the FIFA World Cup finals.
He presented a moving speech, calling for togetherness and celebration.
Cruise is starting promotions for his next release, Digger.
Tom Cruise kicked off the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina with an emotional speech at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, New York. He said, “So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football, this is unity, this is greatness.” One of Hollywood’s last movie stars, Cruise has an Oscar-courting movie coming out in the fall, Digger.
Ahead of the FIFA 2026 final, the Top Gun star delivered an impassioned speech, but then said what some fans are treating as an act of linguistic treason. Instead of calling the sport ‘soccer,’ as a good ol' American, Tom referred to it as ‘football’ a name used by almost the entire planet. Netizens soon flooded social media with comments of hate and disappointment.
Tom Cruise's World Cup Finals Speech
But his speech has been largely welcomed. "More than 30 days ago, eight nations began a journey. They crossed oceans, they crossed borders, they crossed cultures, and together they showed us why this game belongs to the world," he said. "We have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy. Moments of hope, moments we will all never forget. Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends, and reminds us of what we all have in common," he added.
As Spain prepared to take on Argentina in the final, Cruise termed it the tournament's "final chapter" and called on fans to celebrate the spirit of the sport. "Today, only two teams remain. These stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch. Let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. And this – this is greatness," he wrapped.