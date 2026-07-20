Tom Cruise Appeals For Unity At FIFA World Cup Final

As Spain prepared to take on Argentina in the final, Cruise termed it the tournament's "final chapter" and called on fans to celebrate the spirit of the sport. "Today, only two teams remain. These stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch. Let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. And this – this is greatness," he wrapped.