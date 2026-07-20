Bigg Boss Goes Pan-India: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Lead Six Simultaneous Editions

Bigg Boss is set to enter a new chapter as JioStar prepares to launch six editions of the reality franchise simultaneously across India. Hosted by Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa, Mohanlal and, for the first time, Sourav Ganguly in the Bangla edition, the expansion marks the show's biggest rollout to date. Alongside the announcement, the network also unveiled India's Bigg Reality, a coffee table book documenting the franchise's two-decade journey and its growing cultural influence.