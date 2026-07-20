Bigg Boss Goes Pan-India: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Lead Six Simultaneous Editions

Bigg Boss expands nationwide with six language editions launching simultaneously this festive season.
JioStar reported 500 million viewers and 438 billion viewing minutes during 2025.
Sourav Ganguly joins Salman Khan and regional hosts for historic franchise expansion.
Bigg Boss is set to enter a new chapter as JioStar prepares to launch six editions of the reality franchise simultaneously across India. Hosted by Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa, Mohanlal and, for the first time, Sourav Ganguly in the Bangla edition, the expansion marks the show's biggest rollout to date. Alongside the announcement, the network also unveiled India's Bigg Reality, a coffee table book documenting the franchise's two-decade journey and its growing cultural influence.
Bigg Boss expands across languages
The six editions will span Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla, making it the first time every major version of the show will premiere during the same festive season. The rollout is expected to begin in September 2026, with all editions airing on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar.
JioStar highlights Bigg Boss' cultural and business impact
According to JioStar, Bigg Boss reached more than 500 million viewers in 2025 and generated over 438 billion viewing minutes across six language editions. A 47 per cent year-on-year increase in audience engagement was also reported, while the franchise partnered with more than 625 brands across 46 categories.
The newly launched coffee table book, India's Bigg Reality Show, traces the programme's evolution from a television reality show into a major entertainment and marketing platform. Brand integrations, audience participation and digital engagement form a significant part of the publication.
It was said by Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, that Bigg Boss has continued to reinvent itself over the past two decades, growing in scale and cultural relevance while creating measurable business value for brands. It was further stated that the coffee table book documents this transformation through audience insights and industry data.
Bhaskar Ramesh, Head – Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, added that the franchise has become a rare platform capable of driving sustained audience attention during the festive season through live feeds, voting and real-time interaction.
The scale of engagement remains significant. JioStar revealed that viewers cast more than 9.32 billion votes, exchanged 43 million live chats and generated 1.7 billion social engagements along with nearly 30 million memes during 2025, underscoring the franchise's continued popularity across television and digital platforms.