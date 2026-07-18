Amitabh Bachchan Returns to Host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 With New 'Sochna Padega' Theme - Watch Promos

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host for the 18th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
The show introduces the central campaign theme 'Sochna Padega', shifting the focus from rote memorisation to critical thinking.
Amitabh Bachchan has returned to host Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18. The upcoming edition is set to premiere this August. Contestants from across India will once again compete on the iconic hot seat. They will test their knowledge and aptitude in pursuit of the grand prize.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 promos
The central theme of the new season's campaign is 'Sochna Padega' (You'll have to think). Makers released three promos on social media, teasing the upcoming season.
In one promo set in a cafe, Mr Bachchan informs about the new rule. "Bhughol, Itihaas, aur Vigyaan...inn sabka gyaan iss baar KBC mein kaafi nahi hoga. Kyunki, ab khel jo hai woh badal gaya hai. Kewal uttar yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalne wala...‘Sochna Padega’...Ji haan" (Knowledge of geography, history and science alone won’t be enough in KBC this time. Because the game has changed. Simply memorising answers won’t work anymore...you’ll have to think), Bachchan said.
In another promo, he is seen at an airport. "Aaj-kal jawaab jo hain na, woh har jagah milne lag gaye hain, aapke jeb mein bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arre bhaisahab, aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mein humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai. Jawaab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawaab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan...Sochna Padega" (These days, answers can be found everywhere, even in your pocket. Didn’t get it? I mean on your phone. That’s why we’ve tried to change a few things in KBC this season. Memorising answers won’t be enough; you’ll have to think your way to them. Yes...you’ll have to think), he added.
Adapting to Artificial Intelligence
The third promo features Bachchan on a rain-soaked balcony overlooking a city skyline. He addresses how artificial intelligence (AI) has permanently transformed the world. It states that technology makes the impossible happen instantly.
Human evolution remains necessary in a changing world. "Dekhiye, aaj AI ne duniya ko badal diya hai, aur yeh badlav rukne wala nahi hai. Jo kal tak namumkin lagta tha, woh aaj pal bhar mein mumkin ho jaata hai. Aur iss badalti hui duniya mein hum sabko bhi badalna padega. Isliye KBC mein bhi humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai. Ab uttar dene se pehle aapko...haan...Sochna Padega" (Today, AI has changed the world, and this transformation isn’t going to stop. What seemed impossible until yesterday can now become possible in an instant. In this changing world, we too must evolve. That’s why we’ve introduced a few changes in KBC. Before giving an answer now...yes...you’ll have to think), Bachchan said.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 premiere date
The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2026. It will air on weekdays at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.