Amitabh Bachchan Returns to Host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 With New 'Sochna Padega' Theme - Watch Promos

In another promo, he is seen at an airport. "Aaj-kal jawaab jo hain na, woh har jagah milne lag gaye hain, aapke jeb mein bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arre bhaisahab, aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mein humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai. Jawaab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawaab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan...Sochna Padega" (These days, answers can be found everywhere, even in your pocket. Didn’t get it? I mean on your phone. That’s why we’ve tried to change a few things in KBC this season. Memorising answers won’t be enough; you’ll have to think your way to them. Yes...you’ll have to think), he added.