Nag Ashwin Plans Standalone Character Backstory Films For OTT Ahead Of Kalki 2? Here's What We Know

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Makers are planning to release standalone character backstory films on OTT before the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD universe expansion Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The makers of Kalki 2 are reportedly planning to release one-hour standalone character backstory films directly on OTT platforms ahead of the sequel release.

  • The sequel's pre-production is underway in Hyderabad, with regular shooting scheduled to commence around August or September 2026.

  • The highly anticipated sci-fi sequel stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024), starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, was a massive success. The regular shooting for the second instalment is expected to begin soon. The makers are reportedly planning Kalki's character backstory films.

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot Update - X
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Update: Nag Ashwin Confirms Shoot Resumption Next Month

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kalki universe expansion

The makers are considering releasing one-hour standalone films on streaming platforms to explore major character backstories. Each film is being planned with a Rs 20 crore budget. 

They are planning to release these character-focused projects directly on OTT platforms before the sequel releases, Gulte reported. The team has not yet officially confirmed the streaming spin-offs.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel update

Pre-production work for the Kalki sequel is currently underway in Hyderabad. Ashwin has confirmed that the regular shooting will likely begin in August or September 2026.

During the post-release promotions of Sing Geetham, Ashwin said, "We might start the regular shoot either in August or September. That’s the update for now. Hopefully, we will work for a long stretch and complete most of the filming. Most of it has already been prepped, and the writing is done. So, it will be a much faster process."

Related Content
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot Update - X
Ajith Kumar mother dies - X
Amitabh Bachchan Not Hospitalised - Instagram
Kamal Haasan Calls for Production Cuts in Indian Cinema - X

Kalki 2 cast

The sequel will bring back Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Deepika Padukone will not reprise her role as she has walked out of the project. There are rumours that Sai Pallavi might replace her. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Reports suggest Alia Bhatt will play a pivotal role and completed a shooting schedule in Hyderabad last month.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD sets - Amitabh Bachchan blogpost
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pics, Shares Excitement To Reunite With Kamal Haasan After 40 Years

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kalki 2898 AD plot

The first part begins showing the end of the Kurukshetra War from the Mahabharata in 3102 BC, marking the dawn of the Kali Yuga. Following the conflict, Lord Krishna tasks the warrior Ashwatthama with protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar.

The storyline then advances 6,000 years to a dystopian 2898 AD. The world is ruled by Supreme Yaskin, a self-proclaimed god who controls a resource-rich sanctuary known as the Complex.

The sequel will explore whether Kalki can dismantle Yaskin’s reign.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories