Nag Ashwin Plans Standalone Character Backstory Films For OTT Ahead Of Kalki 2? Here's What We Know

The makers of Kalki 2 are reportedly planning to release one-hour standalone character backstory films directly on OTT platforms ahead of the sequel release.
The sequel's pre-production is underway in Hyderabad, with regular shooting scheduled to commence around August or September 2026.
The highly anticipated sci-fi sequel stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.
Kalki 2898 AD (2024), starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, was a massive success. The regular shooting for the second instalment is expected to begin soon. The makers are reportedly planning Kalki's character backstory films.
Kalki universe expansion
The makers are considering releasing one-hour standalone films on streaming platforms to explore major character backstories. Each film is being planned with a Rs 20 crore budget.
They are planning to release these character-focused projects directly on OTT platforms before the sequel releases, Gulte reported. The team has not yet officially confirmed the streaming spin-offs.
During the post-release promotions of Sing Geetham, Ashwin said, "We might start the regular shoot either in August or September. That’s the update for now. Hopefully, we will work for a long stretch and complete most of the filming. Most of it has already been prepped, and the writing is done. So, it will be a much faster process."
Kalki 2 cast
The sequel will bring back Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Deepika Padukone will not reprise her role as she has walked out of the project. There are rumours that Sai Pallavi might replace her. Nothing has been confirmed yet.
Reports suggest Alia Bhatt will play a pivotal role and completed a shooting schedule in Hyderabad last month.
Kalki 2898 AD plot
The first part begins showing the end of the Kurukshetra War from the Mahabharata in 3102 BC, marking the dawn of the Kali Yuga. Following the conflict, Lord Krishna tasks the warrior Ashwatthama with protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar.
The storyline then advances 6,000 years to a dystopian 2898 AD. The world is ruled by Supreme Yaskin, a self-proclaimed god who controls a resource-rich sanctuary known as the Complex.
The sequel will explore whether Kalki can dismantle Yaskin’s reign.