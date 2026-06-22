Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan And Rahul Gandhi Lead Wishes

National Leaders Wish Thalapathy Vijay On His BirthdayThalapathy Vijay received birthday wishes from PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.
Kamal Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dulquer Salmaan joined the celebrations online.
Fans continued awaiting a fresh Jana Nayagan update amid ongoing speculation.
Thalapathy Vijay's birthday turned into a massive online celebration on Sunday, with fans revisiting iconic moments from his film career and reflecting on his transition from cinema to politics. Messages poured in from political leaders, actors and colleagues, while growing curiosity around his upcoming film Jana Nayagan remained a major talking point. Despite intense anticipation, no fresh update was shared by the makers.
National leaders wish Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday
Birthday wishes for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thalapathy Vijay arrived from across the political spectrum. A message shared by Rahul Gandhi stated that Vijay had been wished "good health and success" and support had been extended for "defending the rights, dignity and aspirations of the Tamil people".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings, writing that a "long and healthy life" had been wished for Vijay. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended his wishes and said that Vijay had been wished "strength to continue serving the public with joy and physical and mental well-being".
Kamal Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dulquer Salmaan join the online celebrations
Several film personalities marked the occasion with warm messages for Vijay. Kamal Haasan referred to him as his "beloved younger brother" and acknowledged the affection he enjoys among millions of fans.
Actor Raghava Lawrence described the occasion as "extra special" and wished Vijay continued success and good health.
Dulquer Salmaan wrote that very few journeys transcend the screen and find a lasting place in people's lives, adding that Vijay's was one of them.
Actor Nayanthara also joined the celebrations and shared her wishes for the actor-politician on social media.
Actor Vishal also extended his birthday wishes to Vijay, sharing a heartfelt message on social media and expressing his admiration for the actor-politician's journey and growing connection with the people of Tamil Nadu.
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar also extended her wishes to Vijay, referring to him as "my brother" in her social media message and wishing him good health and success in his public life.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty also joined the celebrations, extending his birthday wishes to Vijay through a social media post and wishing him continued success in both his professional and public life.
Jana Nayagan update continues to keep fans waiting
Alongside the birthday celebrations, attention remained firmly fixed on Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde. The film, widely expected to be Vijay's final project before his full-time political career, has faced delays and continues to await an official release update.
The absence of an announcement from the makers disappointed sections of the fanbase, many of whom had expected a special birthday surprise.