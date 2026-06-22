Rahul Gandhi Pledges Support to Chief Minister Vijay on Birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on his 52nd birthday, pledging support for the state's progress.
The warm exchange on social media highlights the newly established political alliance between the Congress and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Chennai.
The Congress party recently bypassed its long-term ally, the DMK, to back the TVK in forming a coalition government after the assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay turned 52 on June 22, 2026, marking his first birthday in the leadership role. Born on June 22, 1974, to director and filmmaker Chandrasekar and Shoba, the celebrated actor, called ‘Thalapathy’ by fans, launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) two years ago.
He received public greetings from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, highlighting their newly established political alliance. Gandhi had previously attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.
Gandhi posted his message on X, pledging support for the state leader. “Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state's progress,” Gandhi wrote.
Vijay responded on the social media platform: “Thank you so much for your kind wishes, Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition avargal”, with the last word serving as an added honorific in Tamil.
The exchange follows a recent shift in the state's political arena, where the Congress party backed Vijay's TVK to form a coalition government after the assembly elections, bypassing its longtime partner, the DMK.
Alliance in Flux
The decision to support the TVK provoked a sharp response from the DMK. Party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the Congress of having “betrayed” his party following the assembly elections.
DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin sent a notably formal birthday greeting on X. “I wish you the strength to continue to serve the public with joy and good health,” Stalin wrote to Vijay. DMK MP K Kanimozhi also posted wishes for Vijay.
The DMK expressed its broader dissatisfaction through an editorial in its official mouthpiece, ‘Murasoli’. The publication accused the Congress of undermining state allies during local elections while simultaneously seeking their support at the national level. Consequently, the DMK boycotted a recent INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi and requested separate seating away from the opposition coalition inside Parliament.
The National Fallout
The rift within the opposition alliance occurs as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance gains strength in Parliament. Splits within regional opposition groups, such as Bengal's Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra's Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray, have bolstered the ruling coalition's numbers.
These shifting parliamentary dynamics could allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to secure a two-thirds majority to pass the Delimitation Bill. The legislation, which stalled in April, aims to redraw constituency boundaries and was cited as a prerequisite to giving women a 33% quota.
Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, strongly oppose the delimitation process, citing fears that they will lose parliamentary representation to the more populous northern regions. The DMK had backed an alternative bill to give the women's quota in the present strength of the legislatures rather than carry out a delimitation.
Amid these national calculations, Vijay’s TVK currently holds no seats in Parliament. However, the chief minister maintains a secular stance, keeping a clear distance from the Hindutva-driven BJP. The INDIA bloc also faces state-Centre dichotomy elsewhere, such as the Left being part of the bloc at the Centre but fighting the Congress in Kerala.
Brothers and Constitutions
The public birthday exchanges have served as an indicator of shifting political relationships. When Gandhi turned 56 on June 19, Vijay addressed the opposition leader warmly as "my dear brother" and wished him “good health and a long life” on X.
This contrasts with the evolving rhetoric from Stalin. In 2025, the DMK leader referred to Gandhi as his “brother in ideals, bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose”. However, in 2026, Stalin sent a brief message: “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Thiru Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you good health and happiness.”
Gandhi sought to maintain ties in his response to Stalin. “Our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us. This is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win,” Gandhi wrote.
Replying to Vijay, Gandhi adopted a similar framing. “We remain united in our commitment to the Constitution and to strengthening our democracy — and together, we will keep working for the welfare, dignity, and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Wishes Across Spectrum
Beyond the Congress alliance, Modi and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, who posted a photograph of Vijay, sent early birthday wishes to the chief minister. Edappadi K Palaniswami, leader of the AIADMK, also published a message, wishing the chief minister “a long life and good health in serving the people”. Vijay replied to each mostly with: “Thank you for your heartfelt wishes."
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, an ally of the opposition DMK, extended his greetings as well, alongside ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Keerthana, and scores of TVK leaders and cadres.
The TVK won 107 of the 234 assembly seats in the recent elections. Vijay subsequently formed a coalition government with the support of the Congress, the Left parties, the VCK, and the IUML.