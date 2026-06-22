TN CM Turns 52, PM, Leaders Greet Him

AIADMK state women's wing deputy secretary Gayathri Raghuram said on 'X', "I admire your determination, dedication, and self-belief. On your special day, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray that you achieve your goals of eradicating corruption, ensuring women's safety, and fostering the development and growth of Tamil Nadu. May you continue to help the poor and the needy and serve the people with sincerity and compassion." Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Keerthana and scores of TVK leaders and cadres too greeted Vijay.