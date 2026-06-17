The Meteoric Rise of Annamalai and His Sudden Exit From BJP

The moment marked the close of a turbulent chapter in Annamalai’s tenure as state president. His combative style, which had helped Annamalai emerge as the BJP’s most recognisable face in Tamil Nadu, also generated tensions within the party, exposing differing views on how the saffron party should expand its footprint in a state long dominated by the Dravidian majors. Those differences eventually culminated in his decision to part ways with the very party that had elevated him to the post of state president just months after he joined its ranks. “National parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. I tried to change that perception and achieved reasonable success despite multiple roadblocks, barriers and obstructions from both within and outside the party,” Annamalai wrote in his resignation letter to the BJP president. Annamalai’s decision to launch a new political movement comes on the heels of actor Vijay’s emergence as a significant force in Tamil Nadu politics. The timing has led many observers to view the move as an attempt to tap into the same reservoir of younger voters who are increasingly looking beyond the state’s traditional political formations.