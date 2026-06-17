The Meteoric Rise of Annamalai and His Sudden Exit From BJP

December 26, 2024, hundreds of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered outside the Coimbatore residence of their state president, Kuppusamy Annamalai. Alongside journalists, they witnessed an unusual and dramatic protest staged by the BJP leader over the sexual assault of a student at Anna University and what he described as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s inadequate response to the case. In a symbolic act of protest, Annamalai flogged himself six times before declaring that he would not wear footwear until the DMK was voted out of power.
The protest came shortly after his return from the UK, where he had attended the Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence. According to a senior BJP functionary in Coimbatore, the public display reflected more than just anger against the ruling government. “He was deeply frustrated despite the party’s relatively strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” says the leader.
The BJP had contested the election without an alliance with either of the two dominant Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu. Although it failed to win a seat, the party significantly improved its vote share and, for the first time, finished second in 12 of the state’s 39 constituencies, pushing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) into third place in those seats. “Annamalai was concerned about the lack of cooperation from certain leaders within the party. The self-flagellation was not merely directed at the government. It was also an expression of his frustration with the state of affairs in the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” the leader added.
When his successor, Nainar Nagendran, a former AIADMK leader, formally took charge, Annamalai was a man of few words. Yet, he accepted Nagendran’s public request to end his vow and resume wearing footwear.
Exposing Differing Views
The moment marked the close of a turbulent chapter in Annamalai’s tenure as state president. His combative style, which had helped Annamalai emerge as the BJP’s most recognisable face in Tamil Nadu, also generated tensions within the party, exposing differing views on how the saffron party should expand its footprint in a state long dominated by the Dravidian majors. Those differences eventually culminated in his decision to part ways with the very party that had elevated him to the post of state president just months after he joined its ranks. “National parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. I tried to change that perception and achieved reasonable success despite multiple roadblocks, barriers and obstructions from both within and outside the party,” Annamalai wrote in his resignation letter to the BJP president. Annamalai’s decision to launch a new political movement comes on the heels of actor Vijay’s emergence as a significant force in Tamil Nadu politics. The timing has led many observers to view the move as an attempt to tap into the same reservoir of younger voters who are increasingly looking beyond the state’s traditional political formations.
“Annamalai certainly enjoys admiration among sections of the public, but admiration alone does not translate into votes,” says a BJP leader in Delhi. “Vijay, on the other hand, combined admiration with a level of popular frenzy that enabled him to win the election.”
Following his removal as state president, Annamalai was expected to get a significant role at the national level. But nothing happened.
An ardent admirer of Narendra Modi, Annamalai entered politics at a time when speculation was rife that actor Rajinikanth would launch a political party. Reports at the time suggested that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was keen on backing Rajinikanth as a vehicle to challenge the dominance of the Dravidian parties. Some media reports even claimed that Annamalai was likely to join the actor’s proposed outfit.
Annamalai, however, chose a different path. Recalling the episode after his resignation from the BJP, he said that Rajinikanth had invited him to join his political venture. But by then, he had already given his word to BJP National General Secretary B. L. Santhosh that he would join the saffron party. “I later visited Rajinikanth and apologised,” Annamalai said.
Santhosh, who played a key role in the BJP’s southern expansion efforts, was in-charge of Tamil Nadu from 2014 to 2019. While the Modi wave transformed the BJP’s fortunes across large parts of India during that period, its impact remained limited in much of the south, particularly in Tamil Nadu.
“One of the things Santhosh realised was that the party lacked coordination among its state leaders and did not have a strong, youthful face capable of connecting with the voters,” says a senior BJP leader. Annamalai appeared to fit that requirement perfectly.
The party leadership moved quickly to elevate him. In 2021, L. Murugan was inducted into the Union cabinet, creating space for Annamalai to take over the reins of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. The appointment was unusual by the party’s own standards. Traditionally, state presidents are chosen from among seasoned organisational leaders with years of experience in the party and the Sangh Parivar. Annamalai, by contrast, had joined the BJP only months earlier.
His elevation reflected the central leadership’s belief that Tamil Nadu required a different political strategy—one centred on a leader who could communicate beyond the party’s traditional support base and position the BJP as an independent political force rather than a junior partner in Dravidian-led alliances. “Annamalai brought a new sense of energy and purpose to the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” says R. Muthuvelu, a Vishva Hindu Parishad activist from Kanyakumari who claims to have been associated with Sangh Parivar organisations for nearly two decades. “Many young people and those disillusioned with Dravidian politics were drawn towards the BJP. The 2024 Lok Sabha election reflected that shift,” he says.
Carving out a Space
In June 2024, during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, a brief interaction between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamilisai Soundararajan, a former BJP state president, became the subject of intense speculation. Video clips of the exchange went viral on social media, with many users, including from BJP handles, claiming that Shah was admonishing her for publicly criticising Annamalai for contesting the Lok Sabha election without an alliance with the AIADMK. The episode fuelled perceptions that the party’s central leadership was firmly behind Annamalai.
But that impression did not last long. The 2024 parliamentary election marked a significant moment for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Contesting without the support of any major Dravidian party, the BJP registered its highest-ever vote share in the state (11.24 per cent), strengthening the perception that it was emerging as an independent political force. “Historically, the BJP has had a core vote base of around three per cent in Tamil Nadu,” says Arun Kumar of the department of political science at the Vellore Institute of Technology. “What Annamalai managed to do was expand that support considerably. A substantial part of this growth came from disenchanted AIADMK voters following the party’s decline after J. Jayalalithaa’s death.”
Annamalai’s decision to launch a new political movement comes on the heels of actor Vijay’s emergence as a significant force in Tamil Nadu politics.
The BJP leadership’s decision to back Annamalai was influenced not only by organisational considerations but also by social calculations. Annamalai belongs to the Kongu Vellala Gounder community, a politically influential group in the region. Significantly, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami also hails from the same community. Within the BJP, there was a belief that the AIADMK’s weakening organisational base and the rise of a young Gounder leader could help the party make inroads into a voter segment that had traditionally supported the AIADMK.
Despite an increase in vote share, there were differences within the leadership. While Annamalai argued that the BJP should build itself as an independent force capable of challenging the Dravidian parties on its own, a section of the leadership continued to view alliances as indispensable to the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu. The simmering debate intensified after the BJP’s decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election without a major Dravidian ally.
Although the party’s vote share increased substantially, the outcome did not settle the argument. Instead, it reinforced competing interpretations within the BJP—one side seeing the result as evidence that Annamalai’s strategy was beginning to work and the other arguing that electoral growth alone could not substitute for the seat-winning advantages of a broad alliance.
Annamalai sought to challenge the ideological foundations of Dravidian politics more forcefully than any previous BJP leader in Tamil Nadu. He frequently criticised Dravidianism and even targeted its revered icons, including C. N. Annadurai and Jayalalithaa, provoking strong reactions from both the DMK and the AIADMK.
“Jayalalithaa, despite the controversies and legal cases that surrounded her political career, enjoyed a certain degree of goodwill within the BJP because of her position on issues such as the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and religious conversions,” says a BJP leader who maintained close ties with Annamalai during his tenure as state president. “His remarks were not received well even within sections of the BJP.”
The episode underscored a larger tension in Annamalai’s politics. His strategy required confronting the legacy of the Dravidian parties head-on to create political space for the BJP. But that approach also risked alienating potential allies whose support remained crucial to those within the party who favoured a coalition-based path for growth in Tamil Nadu. For the AIADMK, the restoration of its alliance with the BJP came with a key condition: the removal of Annamalai as the state party president. “His disenchantment was evident during the ceremony where Nagendran took over as state president,” says a party leader who attended the event. “The leadership was clearly trying to placate him, but the disappointment was palpable. Annamalai spoke briefly and largely confined himself to thanking the central leadership for the opportunity they had given him.”
The leadership transition may have been presented as a routine organisational change, but few within the BJP had any illusion that it reflected anything less than a significant shift in the party’s Tamil Nadu strategy. The emphasis had moved from building an independent political identity under Annamalai to reviving a broader anti-DMK alliance anchored by the AIADMK. “He is a man of strong will, sometimes too strong, which is not always good,” says a senior leader whom Annamalai regards as a mentor.
Following his removal as state president, Annamalai was widely expected to be accommodated in a significant organisational role at the national level. However, even a year later, no such appointment had materialised, fuelling speculation about his standing within the party. Several party insiders also point out, what they perceive, as a diminishing role for Annamalai during the recent assembly election campaign, arguing that it reinforced the impression that he was being gradually sidelined within the organisation. While he remained a visible presence during the campaign trail, they contend that he no longer occupied the central position he once enjoyed in the BJP’s Tamil Nadu strategy. The BJP, however, rejects this assessment. “Annamalai has left the party, and we wish him all the best,” says Narayanan Thirupathy, the party’s state spokesperson. “But he was active throughout the election campaign and addressed numerous public meetings across the state.”
Yet, for many observers, the absence of a prominent organisational assignment and the growing divergence between Annamalai’s vision and that of the party leadership had already signalled that his future within the BJP was uncertain. His eventual departure merely formalised a drift that had been apparent for some time.
Exit, Adding to the Intrigue
Few leaders in the BJP’s history have witnessed a rise as rapid as Annamalai’s. In a cadre-based organisation that traditionally rewards years of organisational work and ideological grooming, his ascent from a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and political newcomer to the president of the Tamil Nadu unit was nothing short of meteoric.
His exit after a detailed discussion with the national leadership was also unique, triggering rumours that Annamalai’s departure and the launch of a party are another strategy worked out by the BJP.
Soon after Annamalai’s resignation was accepted, several prominent leaders of the BJP also put in their papers, including state vice-president Karu Nagarajan and secretary Sumathi Venkatesh. Like Annamalai, they also praised the leadership of Modi and did not cite any ideological issues for their departure from the party. These have undoubtedly heightened interest in Annamalai’s next steps.
“At a time when the longstanding Dravidian duopoly has weakened, Annamalai seems to have decided to leverage this political churn. It is even possible that he enjoys a degree of tacit goodwill from sections of the Sangh Parivar leadership in pursuing this experiment,” says political observer Bhagwan Singh.
Whether the decline of the traditional Dravidian parties will create space for new entrants such as Annamalai remains an open question.
Such assessments remain speculative, but they underscore the larger significance of Annamalai’s departure. His exit is not being viewed merely as a resignation of a party leader; it is being interpreted as a test of whether a politician who rose within the BJP can build an alternative political platform in a state where both national parties and regional formations are searching for new political equations.
“Annamalai—who until his departure from the BJP, rarely spoke in the language of Tamil nationalism—has noticeably shifted his emphasis in recent months,” says political scientist Arun Kumar. “What he appears to be attempting is a Tamilised version of Hindutva.”
Whether this repositioning represents a tactical adjustment or the foundation of a new political project remains to be seen. But it suggests that Annamalai is seeking to craft a political narrative that draws on both Hindu cultural themes and a distinctly Tamil identity—a combination that few political leaders have successfully articulated in contemporary Tamil Nadu. The BJP leaders, however, dismiss such interpretations as speculative and politically motivated. “The BJP is not supporting him. This is his own journey,” asserts a senior party leader. Even so, the steady stream of leaders and cadres leaving the party in the wake of Annamalai’s exit has posed an organisational challenge. The contrasting responses capture the uncertainty surrounding the post-Annamalai phase of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
Banking on Gen Z
Within two days of its launch, Annamalai’s movement—We the Leaders—claimed that more than one million people had volunteered to join, an indication of the curiosity and enthusiasm surrounding his political venture. “Annamalai is consciously targeting younger voters, the same demographic that played a crucial role in reshaping Tamil Nadu’s political conversation through its support for Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK),” says political analyst Babu Jayakumar. “He understands that any new political formation can succeed only if it captures the imagination of first-time and young voters.”
Long before Vijay emerged as a major political force, Annamalai was a leader who openly spoke about breaking the decades-old duopoly of the DMK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. His belief found expression in the ‘en mann, en makkal’ (my land, my people) yatra, a 200-day state-wide march undertaken ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The march was designed not merely as a political campaign but as an exercise in public mobilisation. It tried to blend cultural symbolism, emotional appeal and direct engagement with voters, helping Annamalai project himself as a leader ‘connected to grassroots concerns’.
However, Annamalai’s political challenge is multi-layered. He must carve out space against the entrenched Dravidian parties while simultaneously competing with Vijay’s TVK, which is also seeking to position itself as an alternative to the state’s traditional political formations. “What will be most interesting to watch is whether, over time, Annamalai begins to critique the policies of Modi and the BJP as sharply as he is likely to criticise the Dravidian parties and the TVK,” says Singh.
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Whether the gradual decline of the traditional Dravidian parties and the reconfiguration of political alliances will create space for new entrants such as Annamalai remains an open question. Equally important will be how he reconciles his ideological roots in the BJP with regional aspirations, cultural identity and political traditions that continue to shape Tamil Nadu’s public life. The answers to those questions may well determine whether Annamalai becomes a significant political force in his own right or remains a compelling but ultimately transitional figure in the state’s evolving political story.
(With inputs from Ashlin Mathew)