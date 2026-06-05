BJP Leader Annamalai to Announce His Political Decision on Friday

Annamalai posted links to his social media interaction on X
Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on June 2
He shot up to fame in politics after he joined the BJP, is referred to as "Singham" by his supporters
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai will on Friday end the heightened suspense over his next political course of action following speculation over his resignation from the party.
Kuppusamy Annamalai, the former IPS official, who shot up to fame in politics after he joined the BJP, is referred to as "Singham" by his supporters. He joined the BJP in 2020 and was made state president the following year, succeeding L Murugan, who was elevated as a union minister.
He will explain his recent visit to New Delhi to meet party senior leaders and clarify speculation over his resignation from the saffron party to launch his own outfit, during an interaction on social media on Friday.
"Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation," Annamalai said on 'X' on Thursday, posting links to his social media interaction.
Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on June 2.
Coinciding with his Delhi visit, his supporters put up posters at prominent locations in Chennai and Coimbatore hailing the "Singham" as "Thalaivar" (leader) and "Fearless mind". Some of his supporters backed a plan to launch a new movement.