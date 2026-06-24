From Nipah to Shigella: Kerala's Unending Battle With Infectious Diseases

According to health experts, fruit bats, commonly known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoirs of the Nipah virus. The zoonotic disease can spread to humans through contact with bat secretions, consumption of contaminated fruits or other food items, and through close contact with infected individuals. Despite extensive research, the precise reasons for the repeated emergence of the virus in Kerala remain unclear. Scientists have identified bat populations as the source of the virus, but the factors triggering periodic spillover events from animals to humans are yet to be fully understood.