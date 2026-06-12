Seven More Shigella Cases Confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad

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Seven more students in Kerala's Wayanad district have tested positive for Shigella, raising the school's total cases to 16; the outbreak which is linked to contaminated well water has prompted heightened surveillance and a temporary closure of local schools

Seven More Shigella Cases Confirmed in Keralas Wayanad
Seven More Shigella Cases Confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad Photo: Representative Image

Seven more cases of Shigella infection have been confirmed among students of a school in Kerala's Wayanad district, taking the total number of infected children to 16, health officials said on Friday.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr K T Rekha said that infectious disease surveillance and preventive and control awareness activities have been strengthened in the hill district.

The DMO, in a statement, also said that the health condition of all the 16 children who have been confirmed to be infected was currently satisfactory.

She advised that children with symptoms should minimise contact with others, and necessary precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease from children to others and adults.

If any new symptoms appear, health workers should be informed immediately, and treatment should be sought at the nearest health centres, the DMO said and advised not to self-medicate.

Rekha also informed that the public should strictly follow the precautionary and preventive instructions issued by the Health Department.

She cautioned the public to observe personal hygiene and ensure the cleanliness of the surroundings and food materials.

On Thursday, Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan had said that new cases of Shigella were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts too, but assured there was no need to be concerned currently.

The minister had also said that till June 11, as many as 578 people were symptomatic and 55 have been admitted to various government and private hospitals in the state.

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In Wayanad, where a large majority of those infected are students of an aided school, the minister said strong bacterial presence was found in the institution's well water and termed it contaminated.

The district collector, on Wednesday, had declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions in the Shigella-affected and adjoining areas until June 14.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. It spreads primarily through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected individuals.

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