Switzerland Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At BC Place

Switzerland Vs Algeria LIVE Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland and Algeria face off in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash at BC Place in Vancouver, with a coveted place in the last 16 at stake. Switzerland arrive as one of the tournament's most consistent sides after topping Group B unbeaten, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada while conceding just three goals. Murat Yakin's men will rely on the experience of Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo, alongside breakout star Johan Manzambi. Algeria, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-placed teams after defeating Jordan and drawing 3-3 with Austria, with Riyad Mahrez continuing to inspire the Desert Foxes. Adding intrigue, Algeria boss Vladimir Petković comes up against the Swiss side he once coached. The winner will remain in Vancouver to face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16. See the best photos from the SUI vs ALG football match here:

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Switzerland Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Switzerland players warm up before the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Switzerland and Algeria in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, July 2, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Switzerland Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Switzerland and Algeria in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, July 2, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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