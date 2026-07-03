Switzerland Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At BC Place

Switzerland players warm up before the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Switzerland and Algeria in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, July 2, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

1/1 Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Switzerland and Algeria in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, July 2, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)





