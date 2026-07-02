Karolina Pliskova vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.3 Face Czech Challenge In Title Defence Bid

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Vikas Patwal
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Karolina Pliskova vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as World No.3 Iga Swiatek takes on Czechia Karolina Pliskova in the second round of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2

Karolina Pliskova vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026
Poland's Iga Swiatek will take on Czechia Karolina Pliskova in the second round of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska
Karolina Pliskova vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second round match of Wimbledon 2026 between World No.3 Iga Swiatek and Czechia Karolina Pliskova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2. Iga Swiatek didn't drop a single game against Amanda Anisimova in the final last year to clinch the Wimbledon title, and she also started her title defence well against America's Taylor Townsend, defeating her in three sets. Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova, who's at the fag end of her career, would like to win her first major title, with her best performance being the appearance in Wimbledon's final back in 2021. The Czech professional hasn't reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since the 2023 Australian Open. She defeated Tereza Valentova in the first round this year, 6-3, 6-4. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Karolina Pliskova vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details

  • Match: Karolina Pliskova Vs Iga Swiatek

  • Date: Thursday, July 2

  • Time: 6:00 p.m. IST

  • Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Karolina Pliskova vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!

Hello tennis fans! We're back with the live coverage of the second round match of Wimbledon 2026 between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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