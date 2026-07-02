Pakistan's 125-Year-Old Gurdwara Demolition: What Happened And Why It Matters

He told The Times of India in a news article that after the Partition in 1947, the Guru Granth Sahib was installed only at three gurdwaras—Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, and Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He said the number of functional gurdwaras has since increased to nearly two dozen.