Pakistan's 125-Year-Old Gurdwara Demolition: What Happened And Why It Matters

India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan.
The MEA described the targeted act of vandalism against the revered Sikh shrine as deeply distressing and highly deplorable.
New Delhi demanded that Islamabad expeditiously investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.
India on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad, describing it as a "highly deplorable" and "targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine.
Responding to media reports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was "deeply distressing" to see the destruction of the historic gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to conduct an expeditious investigation, bring those responsible to justice, and restore the demolished portions of the shrine at the earliest.
The MEA also expressed concern over reports that no meaningful action had been taken by local authorities or Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).
India further urged Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of its minority communities and protect their places of worship.
What Do We Know About The Gurdwara?
The Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib is a 125-year-old historic Sikh shrine located in Farooqabad, around 70 kilometres from Lahore. It is regarded as an important site associated with the Singh Sabha Movement, a Sikh reform movement that emerged in the late nineteenth century.
According to officials cited by PTI, parts of the shrine were demolished by a local businessman without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned department.
An official also said authorities took notice of the demolition only after members of the local Sikh community protested.
Punjab's Minority Affairs Minister Ramesh Singh Arora later visited the site and announced that the gurdwara would be restored. He directed the Auqaf Department to immediately conduct an inquiry into the ownership and legal status of the land.
Preliminary findings from the inquiry indicated that the property on which the gurdwara stood was not registered as Auqaf land.
Arora said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made it clear that the provincial government remained committed to protecting the fundamental rights of minorities. He added that he had personally inspected the site and instructed authorities to submit a fact-based report at the earliest.
How Many Historic Sikh Gurdwaras Are Functional In Pakistan?
According to former Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Bishan Singh, Pakistan has nearly 160 historic Sikh gurdwaras, but only around 20 to 24 are currently functional.
He told The Times of India in a news article that after the Partition in 1947, the Guru Granth Sahib was installed only at three gurdwaras—Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, and Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He said the number of functional gurdwaras has since increased to nearly two dozen.
However, the ETPB website lists only 18 historic gurdwaras as functional. The website also continues to identify Satwant Singh as PSGPC president, although Aameer Singh replaced him in September.
Who Is Responsible For Their Upkeep?
The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) oversees Sikh religious properties in Pakistan.
According to The Times of India, former PSGPC president Bishan Singh said the ETPB has been reluctant to reopen many historic gurdwaras that have remained closed since Partition.
The president of an India-based karsewa (voluntary service) group, who said his organisation has carried out restoration work at several Pakistani gurdwaras, told the newspaper on condition of anonymity that decisions on reopening gurdwaras are driven by economic considerations, diplomacy, and Pakistan's approach towards India rather than solely religious concerns.
He also claimed that his organisation had repeatedly raised the issue with the ETPB without success and alleged that the board prioritised reopening gurdwaras frequented by Indian pilgrims or those that generate significant income through offerings.
Systemic Targeting Of Minorities
The external affairs ministry observed that the vandalism was "not an isolated incident", noting that similar reports have emerged previously.
"The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated," the MEA told PTI.
India urged Pakistan to "discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship," the MEA told PTI.
The MEA called for a "decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan".