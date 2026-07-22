What Is the Rapid Action Force (RAF)? Its Role During Protests Explained

According to the CRPF, the RAF was initially raised with 10 battalions and has since expanded over the years. Its companies can be deployed anywhere in the country at the request of a state government or Union Territory administration when local police require additional support to handle sensitive situations. The force is trained specifically for riot management and can be mobilised rapidly across states. As a result, governments often rely on it to reinforce local police during volatile situations rather than deploying additional personnel with routine policing responsibilities.