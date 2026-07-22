AAP Demands Action Against Delhi Police for 'Violence', 'Misbehaviour' With CJP Protesters

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AAP claimed videos show police assaulting and misbehaving with protesters during the NEET-related march, while Delhi Police maintained the demonstration was handled professionally and denied using violence

AAP Demands Action Against Delhi Police for Violence, Misbehaviour With CJP Protesters
AAP Demands Action Against Delhi Police for 'Violence', 'Misbehaviour' With CJP Protesters

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that despite several videos showing violent crackdown and misbehaviour by Delhi Police on the CJP protesters during their ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on Monday, the Centre has not initiated any action against the police force.

“There are several videos on social media showing even DCP-level officers misbehaving with the students and beating them up. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken any action against the police officers who have been identified as sexually harassing women protesters,” AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“All of them have been identified, but there has been no action by the government. Delhi Police Commissioner must explain,” he added.

On Monday, thousands of protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the 'Sansad Chalo' march, demanding accountability over the NEET paper ‘leak’ and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, despite heavy security deployment.

As the crowds swelled, police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament, on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session.

Delhi Police has officially denied the use of violence during the protest.

“Some segments of media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at the Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident took place, and the protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour or misgivings, and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order in and around the site,” Delhi Police said in a post on X on Monday.

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Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents on Monday. 

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