Amol Parashar Opens Up On CJP Protest Experience, Says He ‘Cried Myself To Sleep’

Actor says injured students and police action left him devastated
Amol Parashar attended the CJP protest quietly without informing anyone beforehand.
The actor recalled injured students and said he cried himself to sleep afterwards.
Around 50,000 protesters joined the Chalo Sansad march before clashes erupted in Delhi.
Amol Parashar has shared an emotional account of attending the CJP-led Chalo Sansad protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, revealing that he quietly joined the students without informing anyone. In a lengthy Instagram note, the actor reflected on what he witnessed before and after the police action, saying the experience left him heartbroken and that he "cried myself to sleep" after returning home.
Amol Parashar recalls joining students at CJP protest
Amol said he attended the protest "as nothing but a fellow citizen", explaining that his upbringing had taught him the importance of education and a fair system that supports young talent. He added that messages from students in the days leading up to the march had repeatedly moved him to tears.
The actor said he deliberately avoided publicity because he wanted to listen rather than become the centre of attention. He wrote that even those who recognised him while he wore a mask, sunglasses and a cap respected his wish for privacy and simply thanked him for standing with them.
Before the violence, Amol described an atmosphere filled with hope, singing and mutual respect. He recalled seeing students looking after one another, cleaning up the protest site and ensuring women felt safe despite the massive crowds. Rejecting claims that protesters were influenced by outside forces, he argued that their actions reflected empathy, responsibility and independent thinking.
Actor says injured students and police action left him devastated
Reflecting on the Delhi Police action, Amol wrote that he saw "young people bleeding on the road" while their friends pleaded for help. He also recalled hearing students ask police officers, "Hum aapke bacche nahi hain kya?" Describing the aftermath, he wrote that the helplessness he experienced was worse than the burning caused by tear gas and questioned what message such events sent to India's youth.
He ended his note by saying, "I cried myself to sleep last night," worrying about students who had returned home with broken bodies and broken spirits before finding themselves branded as anti-national online. Addressing the protesters directly, he added, "You are loved, you are cherished, you are appreciated," while thanking them for teaching him compassion, solidarity and the importance of standing up for one's rights.
The CJP protest has continued at Jantar Mantar since 6 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the 20 July Chalo Sansad march, around 50,000 protesters participated before clashes broke out. While the CJP accused police of brutality, Delhi Police alleged that protesters turned violent, attacked personnel and damaged public property.