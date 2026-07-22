Rapper Arivu, Detained Over NEET Protest In Chennai, Clarifies He Didn't Meet CM Vijay

Wants complete abolition of the NEET examination

During the protest, Arivu warned of severe consequences if the system continues. "The NEET examination has created fear and uncertainty among students. As a consequence, we have already lost many young lives, and the risk of losing more continues. This situation has the potential to seriously affect the mental well-being of students and the future of our nation. Therefore, as one among the people, I urge the Government of Tamil Nadu to intensify its efforts towards the complete abolition of the NEET examination," he said.