Rapper Arivu, Detained Over NEET Protest In Chennai, Clarifies He Didn't Meet CM Vijay

Tamil rapper Arivu clarified he met Minister Aadhav Arjun, not Chief Minister Vijay, after his detention.
Arivu was detained by the Greater Chennai City Police on July 21, with three others, for staging a protest against NEET irregularities.
During his meeting with Minister Aadhav Arjun, Arivu conveyed that using violence against protesting students violates democratic spirits.
Greater Chennai City Police detained Tamil rapper Arivu and three others following a protest near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on July 21, 2026 over NEET exam irregularities. On Tuesday, the rapper, who was later released, took to his Instagram handle to clarify he never met Chief Minister Vijay, ending intense media speculation.
Arivu clarifies no meeting with CM Vijay
Arivu, in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) campaign against discrepancies in the NEET system, joined the movement.
"On 21 July 2026, at the Secretariat, I met Hon'ble Minister Mr. Aadhav Arjun. During the meeting, I conveyed that the use of violence against protesting students is against the very spirit of democracy. I did not meet the Hon'ble Chief Minister. I wish to clarify this in view of media reports stating otherwise," he wrote.
Detailing his exact demands, Arivu added, "On July 21, 2026 morning, I raised my voice in front of Tamil Nadu Secretariat, urging the Government of India to immediately stop the violence being inflicted on the students protesting in large numbers in Delhi against the NEET examination and the irregularities surrounding it. I also appealed to the Government of Tamil Nadu to extend its support to the protesting students (sic)."
Wants complete abolition of the NEET examination
During the protest, Arivu warned of severe consequences if the system continues. "The NEET examination has created fear and uncertainty among students. As a consequence, we have already lost many young lives, and the risk of losing more continues. This situation has the potential to seriously affect the mental well-being of students and the future of our nation. Therefore, as one among the people, I urge the Government of Tamil Nadu to intensify its efforts towards the complete abolition of the NEET examination," he said.
He ended his message by extending support to the demonstrators. "I express my wholehearted solidarity with the students across India who are peacefully and democratically protesting against the NEET examination," he wrote.
Vaathi Raid from Master, Single Pasanga, Neeye Oli, Enjoy Enjaami, Golden Sparrow, and the recent Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan, are some rapper Arivu's notable songs.