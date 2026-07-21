'Their Voices Deserve To Be Heard': Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh Support Students Protest

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh back student protestors

Genelia and Riteish, in a joint statement, wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard — loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind. Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh," and added, #YouthOfIndia #VoiceOfTheYouth #FutureOfOurNation.