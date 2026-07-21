'Their Voices Deserve To Be Heard': Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh Support Students Protest

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' protest gained momentum in New Delhi, several public figures expressed solidarity with the students and young protesters. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also shared a message, urging the government to listen to the youth.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh support student-led protest in Delhi Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' protest gained momentum in New Delhi, several public figures expressed solidarity with the students and young protesters.

  • Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also shared a message, urging the government to listen to the youth.

  • They called the youth the "heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future."

Actor-couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh have extended their support to the student-led protest in Delhi. Several protestors participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' protest in Delhi on Monday (July 20). Several celebs, including Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Nandita Das, backed the protest. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj even joined the march.

Riteish shared a tweet on Monday evening in support of student protestors hours after Delhi Police launched a lathi charge.

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Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh back student protestors 

Genelia and Riteish, in a joint statement, wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard — loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind. Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh," and added, #YouthOfIndia #VoiceOfTheYouth #FutureOfOurNation.

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Have a look at the post here.

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What happened during CJP's protest march

The CJP accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force using lathis and firing tear gas against peaceful protesters during its “Sansad Chalo” march, alleging that several students were injured and Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around.

CJP president Abhijeet Dipke later apologised to the supporters.

"I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police," Dipke wrote on X.

"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students," he added.

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