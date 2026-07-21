Shah Rukh Khan's King Shoot Nears Finish With One Final International Schedule Remaining

Shah Rukh Khan's King reportedly has only one international filming schedule remaining now.
Production teams are scouting US and South American locations before finalising overseas shoot plans.
King marks Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first on-screen collaboration together.
Shah Rukh Khan's King has reportedly completed the bulk of its filming, with only one international schedule remaining before production officially wraps. The action thriller has generated enormous excitement ever since its announcement and a fresh report now suggests that the team is preparing for its final overseas shoot while exploring new filming destinations that have rarely been seen on screen.
Shah Rukh Khan's King shoot enters final phase
According to a report by Mid-Day, the final schedule is expected to begin in August, although the production has not officially confirmed the plan. Discussions are reportedly underway to shoot in the United States and several countries in South America.
According to a source quoted by the publication, it was said that only the international schedule remains and that nothing has been finalised yet. It was further revealed that a team is currently scouting locations across the US while working on logistics before travelling to selected South American countries to finalise the shooting spots. The source added that, if everything proceeds as planned, the unit will head overseas next month before completing the film.
King movie latest update: New locations and star-studded cast
The same source also stated that director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan were keen to film in locations that audiences have not widely seen in Indian cinema. It was added that both wanted an untapped destination for the remaining sequence.
King was officially announced in November last year, with its title reveal released on 2 November to coincide with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. The announcement introduced his silver-haired action avatar and featured the dialogue, "Darr nahi, dehshat hoon," which quickly became a talking point among fans.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Khan's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh plays a seasoned assassin while Suhana portrays his protégé. The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.