Ramayana Tops IMDb Most-Awaited Indian Films List As King, Alpha and Toxic Lead 2026 Line-Up

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Ramayana, on IMDb's most-awaited film list, has crowned Ranbir Kapoor's epic as the biggest Indian release fans are looking forward to. Shah Rukh Khan's King, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, and Yash's Toxic also feature among the year's most anticipated titles.

IMDb most-awaited Indian films list
Ramayana tops IMDb most-awaited Indian films list for 2026 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana IMDb most-awaited film ranking places Ranbir Kapoor's epic at number one.

  • King, Alpha and Toxic complete IMDb's top four most anticipated Indian films.

  • IMDb rankings analysed page views from 250 million-plus monthly users worldwide.

Ramayana is IMDb most-awaited film ranking has placed Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic at the top of the list of India's most anticipated movies for the remainder of 2026. Compiled using page views from IMDb's global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors between January 1 and June 28, the list reflects the films generating the highest level of public interest ahead of their releases.

Ramayana leads IMDb's most-awaited Indian movies ranking

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 secured the number one position. The ambitious adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. One of its biggest highlights is the collaboration between music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Following closely behind is Alia Bhatt's spy thriller Alpha, the latest chapter in YRF's expanding Spy Universe. Yash's period gangster drama Toxic occupies the third spot after months of growing anticipation despite multiple delays.

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King, Dhamaal 4 and Mirzapur: The Movie also feature

Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer King ranks fourth and marks his return to cinemas alongside Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Dhamaal 4 completes the top five, while Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 follows closely behind.

Other notable films in the top 10 include Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, Mirzapur: The Movie, Priyadarshan's Haiwaan starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

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Beyond the top 10, IMDb's list also features Awarapan 2, Ikka, Arasan, Khalifa, I'm Game, Ranabaali, Shakti Shalini, Idhayam Murali, Sigma and Siddharth Malhotra's Vvan: Force of the Forest. The ranking is based on user engagement recorded between January 1 and June 28, 2026, offering a snapshot of the films audiences are most eager to watch in the months ahead.

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