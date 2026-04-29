Yash Confirms Toxic Delay Again, Says Film Awaits Global Release Plan

Summary of this article
Yash Toxic delay confirmed despite film completion and strong CinemaCon global response.
Toxic release postponed second time to align worldwide distribution and partnerships.
Pan-India film to release in five languages with new date awaited.
The delay of Yash’s Toxic has once again taken fans by surprise, especially since the film is already complete. The much-awaited pan-India project will no longer release as planned, with the team choosing to hold back despite finishing production.
After weeks of speculation, the makers confirmed that the decision is not due to unfinished work but a larger plan to position the film globally. The shift reflects a growing ambition to expand Indian cinema’s reach beyond domestic audiences.
Yash Toxic delay reason tied to global distribution strategy
Addressing the delay, a statement was shared by Yash where it was said that the film had received a strong response from international distributors after being showcased at CinemaCon. It was added that the team is now aligning global partnerships to ensure a wider release.
The statement noted that the film’s journey had reinforced their belief that it deserved to reach its “fullest potential worldwide”. It was further explained that the release timeline has been recalibrated to match this vision.
Toxic film update: Second postponement raises expectations
This marks the second delay for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The film was initially scheduled for a March release before being pushed due to geopolitical disruptions. It was then set for June, but that plan has now been revised again.
Yash also emphasised that the decision was driven by responsibility towards Indian cinema’s growing global presence. It was stated that taking extra time would help deliver the film with the scale and impact it is intended to achieve.
When will Toxic release worldwide?
While the earlier release date has been dropped, the makers have confirmed that a new globally aligned date will be announced soon. The film is expected to arrive in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Featuring Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi, the film continues to remain one of the most anticipated releases, now backed by a strategy that looks far beyond a standard theatrical rollout.