Farhan Akhtar To Headline RD Burman Biopic By Neeraj Pandey? Here's What We Know

Amid Don 3 row, Farhan Akhtar is in talks to headline RD Burman biopic.
Neerja Pandey is developing the upcoming project and currently the writing is under process.
The makers have reportedly secured the rights to several iconic RD Burman songs.
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is reportedly set to star in a biopic after wowing the audience with films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Toofaan (2021), and 120 Bahadur (2025), among others. A report in Pinkvilla states that Farhan is in advanced talks to play the legendary music composer RD Burman in a biopic by Neeraj Pandey.
Farhan Akhtar in RD Burman's biopic?
According to the report, the biopic will be a grand tribute to one of the celebrated music icons. A source told the portal that Neeraj Pandey has been developing the RD Burman biopic and the writing is progressing at a rapid speed.
"Farhan Akhtar is in talks to play the legendary composer and is extremely excited about the prospect of bringing Pancham Da's journey to the big screen. If all goes according to plan, he will undergo extensive preparation to get into the skin of the character," added the source.
Makers secure rights to RD Burman's songs
The source further revealed that the makers have already bagged the rights to several iconic songs of Pancham Da, which will be an important part of the narrative.
"The team has secured rights to the classic RD Burman tracks that defined an era. The idea is to create an authentic and emotionally rich homage to the genius of Pancham Da. Music sittings have already begun to bring the best versions of the original songs," the source informed.
The makers are reportedly planning to take film on the floors by the end of this year. They are expected to make the official announcement once the scripting and pre-production stages are completed.
Apart from directing the biopic, Pandey will co-produce the film along with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Manikarnika's producer Kamal Jain.
Who was RD Burman?
RD Burman (Rahul Dev Burman) was one of the most renowned music directors and singers of the Hindi film music industry, who revolutionalised Bollywood music with cabaret, retro disco, jazz, funk, and Latin sounds.
From the 1960s to the 1990s, Burman composed soundtracks for over 300 films.
He passed away on January 4, 1994 due to heart attack.