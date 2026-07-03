Outlook Explains | How Taiwan's Drone Strategy Aims To Take Flight

Greene calls drones a "game-changing opportunity" to enhance Taiwan's deterrence
Taiwan's drone push combines defence strategy with industrial and economic policy
US offers scale and investment; Taiwan brings advanced manufacturing and semiconductors
China's maritime patrols and new law heighten pressure; Taiwan rejects Beijing's claims
Taiwan's push to build a domestic drone industry has taken on renewed strategic significance after American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Raymond Greene urged the island to become a "hornet's nest" of drones, describing unmanned systems as a "game-changing opportunity to enhance Taiwan's security".
Speaking at the Taichung Drone Industry Opportunities Forum on 2 July, Greene said drones had become central to modern warfare and could play a critical role in strengthening Taiwan's deterrence. His remarks came as Beijing stepped up maritime pressure around Taiwan, introduced new legislation with potential implications for the island and continued to assert its territorial claims.
Rather than presenting drones solely as military hardware, Greene framed them as part of a broader strategy linking defence, industrial policy and trusted international partnerships. That vision closely mirrors Taiwan's efforts to build a resilient domestic drone ecosystem while reducing reliance on Chinese supply chains.
Why Drones Matter
Greene pointed to the wars in Ukraine and the West Asia as evidence that drones have fundamentally changed the battlefield. Comparing their impact to the cannon, machine gun and tank, he argued that unmanned systems have shifted the balance towards defenders, allowing smaller forces to challenge larger militaries at relatively low cost.
For Taiwan, that shift carries particular significance. Facing a much larger military across the Taiwan Strait, Taipei has increasingly embraced asymmetric defence—investing in capabilities designed to deter or complicate a potential attack rather than matching China's conventional military strength.
Greene also highlighted the complementary strengths of the United States and Taiwan. He said the US offers scale, research and investment, while Taiwan brings advanced manufacturing, precision engineering and a world-leading semiconductor industry. Together, he argued, the two economies are well placed to develop trusted drone supply chains and expand cooperation in emerging technologies.
Beyond Defence
Taiwan's drone ambitions extend well beyond national security.
Greene described Taichung as an emerging hub for advanced manufacturing, pointing to the city's strengths in robotics, embodied AI and industrial automation. He said central Taiwan is well positioned to support investments by Taiwanese, American and other international companies as supply chains become more diversified.
The drone industry builds on many of Taiwan's existing strengths. Precision manufacturing, aerospace engineering and semiconductor production already underpin much of the island's high-tech economy. Drones represent a natural extension of that industrial base, creating opportunities for higher-value manufacturing while broadening Taiwan's technology exports.
Taiwan's economic performance reinforces that strategy. Government data shows exports continue to be driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence and advanced technology products, highlighting the island's growing role in global technology supply chains. As drones become increasingly integrated with semiconductors, electronics and AI, policymakers see the sector as another avenue for industrial growth.
The Pressure-Cooker Situation
Taiwan's drone strategy has evolved alongside growing pressure from Beijing.
Over the past week, China conducted coast guard patrols in waters east of Taiwan, describing the operations as a response to maritime boundary talks between Japan and the Philippines. Beijing said the patrols were lawful and necessary to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime interests.
Taiwan rejected those claims, with its coast guard monitoring the Chinese vessels and reaffirming that the Republic of China exercises sovereignty over its territory and surrounding waters. Taipei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also dismissed Beijing's position, saying China had no authority to interfere in Taiwan's territorial sovereignty or maritime rights.
The patrols prompted an unusual joint statement from Britain, France and Germany, which expressed concern over China's activities and reiterated opposition to unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through coercion or force. Beijing rejected the criticism, insisting its actions were legitimate exercises of jurisdiction under Chinese law.
Tensions have also expanded into the legal sphere. On 1 July, China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law came into force. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the legislation, warning that it could serve as a legal basis for "long-arm jurisdiction and transnational repression" against Taiwanese citizens and others abroad. The ministry reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign country and that Chinese domestic legislation carries no legal effect over the island.
A Strategic Industry
Taiwan's drone ambitions increasingly reflect broader changes in global supply chains.
A defence industry report highlights growing demand for "trusted" or "non-red" supply chains that exclude Chinese components, financing and manufacturing. The shift reflects efforts by governments and defence industries to reduce dependence on Chinese technology while strengthening production among trusted partners.
Greene echoed that approach, arguing that Taiwan and the United States could together anchor democratic drone production. Rather than viewing Taiwan solely as a defence customer, his remarks positioned the island as a manufacturing partner capable of supporting allied supply chains through its strengths in electronics, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing.
Looking Ahead
Taiwan's drone strategy now sits at the intersection of national security, industrial policy and international cooperation.
As Beijing increases pressure through military activity, maritime operations and new legal measures, Taipei is investing in technologies that strengthen both deterrence and economic resilience. Greene's remarks reflect that broader shift. Drones are no longer viewed simply as military platforms but as part of Taiwan's wider effort to reinforce critical industries, diversify trusted supply chains and deepen partnerships with like-minded economies.