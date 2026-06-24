UK, France, Germany Raise Concerns Over Chinese Coast Guard Activity Near Taiwan

Taiwan rejects Beijing's claims

Taiwan maintains that the waters off its eastern shore do not belong to China and that Beijing holds no jurisdiction there. According to Chinese authorities, as reported by Reuters, the coast guard patrol inspected 198 passing vessels, "rectified violations" on three ships, conducted a hydrographic survey and patrolled stretches where undersea cables run. Taiwan, however, said three merchant vessels passing through the area were "harassed", with Chinese coast guard officers demanding details of their origin and destination while asserting jurisdiction over the waters.