UK, France, Germany Raise Concerns Over Chinese Coast Guard Activity Near Taiwan

Britain, France and Germany criticise China’s coast guard activity near Taiwan.
European nations warn actions threaten regional stability and navigation freedom.
Taiwan rejects Beijing’s jurisdiction claims over waters off its eastern coast.
Britain, France and Germany have jointly raised concerns over China's recent coast guard activity off Taiwan's eastern coast, warning that it threatens regional stability and freedom of navigation.
The three countries' de facto embassies in Taipei issued a rare joint statement on Wednesday after Beijing despatched coast guard vessels into waters off the island earlier in June, describing the move as a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation". Taipei reacted angrily to the deployment.
China has said the operation came in response to Japan and the Philippines announcing formal talks on their maritime boundaries, territory Beijing insists overlaps with Chinese waters near Taiwan. Maritime survey ships have also been sent into the same area by China.
"We have noted with concern novel Chinese activity in the waters east of Taiwan," the three embassies said. "These actions threaten regional stability and the freedom of navigation and safety of international shipping. We reiterate our opposition to any unilateral change to the status quo, particularly by threat or use of force or coercion."
They added that navigational rights and the safety of seafarers and vessels must be guaranteed and respected. China's foreign ministry had not responded to a Reuters request for comment at the time of the statement.
None of the three European nations maintains formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, though, like several Western governments, they have repeatedly flagged unease over Beijing's pressure on the self-ruled island.
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claims
Taiwan maintains that the waters off its eastern shore do not belong to China and that Beijing holds no jurisdiction there. According to Chinese authorities, as reported by Reuters, the coast guard patrol inspected 198 passing vessels, "rectified violations" on three ships, conducted a hydrographic survey and patrolled stretches where undersea cables run. Taiwan, however, said three merchant vessels passing through the area were "harassed", with Chinese coast guard officers demanding details of their origin and destination while asserting jurisdiction over the waters.
Speaking in Beijing, Zhang Han, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the waters which Japan and the Philippines sought to delineate fell within China's exclusive economic zone, the news agency said. She described the patrols as lawful, legitimate and necessary, calling them a just action to "safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests".