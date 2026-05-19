Putin Heads to Beijing for Xi Talks Days After Trump Visit, Spotlighting Russia-China Ties

Putin to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit.
Discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation and “key international and regional issues.”
Russia and China’s deepening relationship is under global scrutiny, with Western sanctions driving Moscow closer to Beijing and the two countries increasingly seen as a strategic counterweight to Western influence.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his own visit to Beijing.
The visit comes at a delicate moment for China, which is seeking to maintain stable relations with the United States while preserving its close partnership with Russia. It also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, signed in 2001.
According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the trip will provide an opportunity for Russia and China to exchange views and receive direct updates on Beijing’s recent discussions with Washington.
The Kremlin said Putin and Xi are expected to discuss expanding economic cooperation as well as “key international and regional issues.” China has emerged as one of Russia’s most important trading partners since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
While Beijing has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, it has continued economic engagement with Russia despite sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe.
Ahead of the visit, Putin described bilateral relations as being at “a truly unprecedented level” and said the partnership plays an important role in global affairs, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.
Putin last travelled to China in September 2025 for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, where he also attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and held talks with Xi.
During that visit, Xi referred to Putin as an “old friend,” while Putin addressed Xi as “dear friend.” In Chinese diplomacy, the term “old friend” is rarely used and is generally reserved for foreign leaders regarded particularly favourably by Beijing, AP reported.
The visit is being closely watched for its broader geopolitical implications. As the BBC has noted, years of Western sanctions have steadily pushed Russia towards deeper economic integration with China. Chinese technology giant Huawei, which was sanctioned by the United States and removed from UK 5G networks following a British government review, has expanded its presence in Russia amid the withdrawal of many Western firms and has become a significant player in the country’s telecommunications sector.
Against this backdrop, the Putin-Xi meeting underscores the growing strategic alignment between Moscow and Beijing. As both countries navigate tensions with Western powers, their partnership is increasingly viewed as a potential counterweight to Western influence on the global stage.