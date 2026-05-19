President Putin to Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On Sep 12-13

P
PTI
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India, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.

Putin at BRICS meet
Summary of this article

  • President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13

  • Bilateral meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines

  • BRICS brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, according to a presidential aide.

India, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.

President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

He also added that a bilateral meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

President Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Walk of Warmth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Vladimir Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi - Photo: PTI
Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

By Seema Guha

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of the BRICS member states in New Delhi.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

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For India, hosting Putin requires careful diplomatic balancing. While New Delhi has deepened strategic ties with the United States and Europe, it has simultaneously strengthened its "privileged strategic partnership" with Moscow - AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - null
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping ( R) | - AP
President Vladimir Putin - AP

The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade. 

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