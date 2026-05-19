Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio, NBA Playoffs: Wembanyama Creates History As Spurs Beat Thunder In Conference Finals Game 1
A Victor Wembanyama masterclass helped the San Antonio Spurs win a double-overtime classic (122-115) in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs 2026, Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, on Monday. Wembanyama had 41 points and 24 rebounds -- including a pair of dunks in the final minute. At 22 years and 134 days, he became the youngest player with at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. Alex Caruso scored 31 points, the second-highest scoring game of his career, off the bench, but failed to save the Thunder from a fifth defeat in six meetings with the Spurs this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned MVP, managed 24 points and three rebounds. For the record, this was the sixth Game 1 in NBA playoff history to go into double overtime, and the first since 2013. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at the same venue. In the Eastern Conference finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks.
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