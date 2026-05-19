Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio, NBA Playoffs: Wembanyama Creates History As Spurs Beat Thunder In Conference Finals Game 1

A Victor Wembanyama masterclass helped the San Antonio Spurs win a double-overtime classic (122-115) in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs 2026, Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, on Monday. Wembanyama had 41 points and 24 rebounds -- including a pair of dunks in the final minute. At 22 years and 134 days, he became the youngest player with at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. Alex Caruso scored 31 points, the second-highest scoring game of his career, off the bench, but failed to save the Thunder from a fifth defeat in six meetings with the Spurs this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned MVP, managed 24 points and three rebounds. For the record, this was the sixth Game 1 in NBA playoff history to go into double overtime, and the first since 2013. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at the same venue. In the Eastern Conference finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks.

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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reach for a rebound during the first half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) tips off during overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, top, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), and guard Ajay Mitchell (25) reach for the ball during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reach for a rebound during the first half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks while being fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the second overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Luguentz Dort during the second overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after a 3-pointer during the second overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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