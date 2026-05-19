Jose Mourinho Agrees Real Madrid Return On Two-Year Deal: Report

Summary of this article
Jose Mourinho has reportedly verbally agreed a two-year contract to return to Real Madrid
He will replace interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who stepped in after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal
Benfica are expected to receive €7 million in compensation
Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed to return to Real Madrid on a two-year contract, with the Portuguese coach already saying his goodbyes at Benfica. According to an ESPN report, the contract has been verbally agreed but is yet to be signed.
The Portuguese manager will replace former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed on an interim basis in January following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal.
Under Arbeloa’s reign, the club had a disappointing campaign, failing to win a major trophy for a second successive season. Los Blancos were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Bayern Munich, and sit 11 points behind La Liga champions Barcelona.
The report said that some within Madrid want Arbeloa to continue with the club in some capacity, but his long-term role remains uncertain. The club are also reportedly trying to bring back midfielder Toni Kroos, who retired in 2024, in an unspecified role.
How Much Are Real Madrid Paying Benfica?
Following Real Madrid’s trophyless season, the capital club moved for Mourinho, who was under contract with Benfica until 2027. The Portuguese Primeira Liga giants are expected to receive compensation of seven million euros.
Florentino Perez called new presidential elections last week, with candidates allowed to submit their nominations until May 23. This could potentially delay Mourinho’s unveiling.
Mourinho’s Second Chapter
Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, building a fierce rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. During that spell, he won one LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.
Since leaving in 2013, Mourinho managed Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce, and presently Benfica. The Eagles were unbeaten this season in Primeira Liga, but still finished third behind Porto and Sporting CP.
Speaking after the end of the Portuguese domestic season on Sunday, Mourinho admitted that his agent Jorge Mendes had been in contact with Madrid. He also revealed Benfica had offered him a new contract.