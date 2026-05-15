Real Madrid 2-0 Real Oviedo, La Liga: Mbappe Jeered As RMA Clinch Victory

Real Madrid fans made their discontentment known Thursday by jeering players at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before a 2-0 win over already relegated Oviedo. Kylian Mbappé came on as a substitute after an injury layoff and was booed by part of the crowd, as was Vinícius Júnior earlier. A couple of banners against president Florentino Pérez were held up briefly before being removed by security officials. Pérez saluted some of the fans, but at one point he appeared to get into an verbal altercation with some of the team’s supporters near the VIP tribunes, according to Spanish media reports.

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La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo's David Costas, front right, tries to block a shot from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
Real Oviedo's Eric Bailly, second right, tries to block a shot from Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, and Real Oviedo's Nacho Vidal challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Florentino Perez
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez greets fans prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrids head coach Alvaro Arbeloa
Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa looks out from the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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