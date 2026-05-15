Real Madrid 2-0 Real Oviedo, La Liga: Mbappe Jeered As RMA Clinch Victory
Real Madrid fans made their discontentment known Thursday by jeering players at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before a 2-0 win over already relegated Oviedo. Kylian Mbappé came on as a substitute after an injury layoff and was booed by part of the crowd, as was Vinícius Júnior earlier. A couple of banners against president Florentino Pérez were held up briefly before being removed by security officials. Pérez saluted some of the fans, but at one point he appeared to get into an verbal altercation with some of the team’s supporters near the VIP tribunes, according to Spanish media reports.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE