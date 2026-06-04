Lagaan Re-Release: Aamir Khan Classic Returns To Theatres After 25 Years

Lagaan re-release marks 25 years of the iconic cricket drama.
Aamir Khan's Oscar-nominated classic returns with a newly unveiled trailer.
Limited theatrical screenings will celebrate the film's silver jubilee milestone.
Lagaan's re-release has been officially announced, giving fans an opportunity to revisit one of Indian cinema's most beloved films on the big screen. Marking its 25th anniversary, Ashutosh Gowariker's acclaimed period sports drama is set to return to theatres, bringing a wave of nostalgia for audiences who first experienced the epic story more than two decades ago.
The announcement was accompanied by a newly released trailer, reminding viewers why the film remains a landmark achievement in Hindi cinema.
Aamir Khan's Lagaan returns to theatres
Aamir Khan Productions shared the new trailer on its official social media platforms, confirming the film's theatrical return. The production house stated in the announcement that the timeless epic was returning to cinemas as part of its silver jubilee celebrations.
Released in 2001, Lagaan became one of the most ambitious Indian films of its time. The film combined sports, drama and anti-colonial resistance into a story that resonated with audiences across generations.
Why Lagaan remains a Bollywood classic
Set in 1893 during British rule, the film follows Bhuvan and the residents of a drought-stricken village who are burdened by heavy taxes imposed by colonial authorities. Their fate changes when a cricket match against British officers becomes the key to securing relief from the crushing tax demands.
Alongside Aamir Khan, the film featured Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Aditya Lakhia.
The film achieved international recognition after receiving an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It also emerged as one of the biggest winners at major Indian award ceremonies and earned widespread critical acclaim.
Another enduring highlight remains A R Rahman's soundtrack, featuring songs such as Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale and O Rey Chhori.
As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Lagaan will return to theatres for a limited run on June 12, 13 and 14, allowing a new generation of viewers to experience the classic on the big screen.