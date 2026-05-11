Aamir Khan And Ashutosh Gowariker Reunite After 25 Years For Period Sports Drama - Report

Summary of this article
Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker have reportedly collaborated on another sports drama.
It marks their reunion 25 years after Lagaan.
The period sports biopic will be based on the Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.
25 years after Lagaan, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker are reuniting for a period sports drama. A report in Pinkvilla claimed that they have teamed up for a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.
Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunite
The portal quoted sources saying that the film is currently in the advanced stage, and multiple script reading sessions have already been completed. “The team is aggressively working on this story for a while now and the final draft also has creative inputs from the maverick duo Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. It’s an emotional, inspiring sports drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition in 1947,” a source informed.
The source further revealed that the makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of this year, and shoot it around September 2026. “Extensive prep work is already underway, and apart from Aamir Khan, another leading actor is expected to come on board to play the parallel lead, the role of Lala Amarnath’s closest friend,” the source added.
Earlier, he had confirmed in interviews that he would be shooting three back-to-back films from September 2026 onward. Aamir also reportedly has filmmaker Rahul Mody’s startup-based project alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and the sequel to 3 Idiots, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. It will go on floors in the second half of 2027.