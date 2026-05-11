Aamir Khan And Ashutosh Gowariker Reunite After 25 Years For Period Sports Drama - Report

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunite

The portal quoted sources saying that the film is currently in the advanced stage, and multiple script reading sessions have already been completed. “The team is aggressively working on this story for a while now and the final draft also has creative inputs from the maverick duo Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. It’s an emotional, inspiring sports drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition in 1947,” a source informed.