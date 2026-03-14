Aamir Khan At 61: Mapping The Uncharted Territories Of Stardom

The Reluctant Producer

Given his family background, it may seem inevitable that Aamir Khan would move into production. Yet for much of his early career, he maintained that he had little interest in becoming a producer. Witnessing his father Tahir Hussain navigate the financial volatility of filmmaking convinced him that producing was among the most demanding roles in the industry. For years, he simply avoided the idea. The shift though, came with the groundbreaking film Lagaan (2001). When director Ashutosh Gowariker struggled to find a producer willing to support the ambitious period sports drama, Khan decided to take on the responsibility himself. Reflecting on the decision later, he explained: “What I wanted to do was get the screenplay on celluloid as honestly as possible.” The film’s success marked a new phase in his career. Through Aamir Khan Productions, he began supporting projects that often centred on new voices and unconventional stories.