Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Indian Celebs Who Set The Global Stage Ablaze

Isha Ambani’s Gaurav Gupta saree, built over 1200 hours by 25 artisans, anchored India’s strongest visual moment
Debuts and returns shaped the lineup, with Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra and the Jaipur royals in Prabal Gurung
From kalamkari references to sculptural masks, Indian attendees interpreted ‘Costume Art’ through heritage craft and contemporary design
The Met Gala continues to function as a high-stakes cultural platform where fashion, art and identity converge. The 2026 edition, guided by the theme ‘Costume Art’ and the dress code ‘Fashion is Art’, pushed attendees toward conceptual dressing shaped by rich artistic influence. Within this framework, Indian representation held its ground with grace.
Over the years, Indian presence at the event has shifted from sporadic appearances to a more sustained showcase of design language and heritage craft. This year’s red carpet reflected that evolution with pride and prominent figures aligning couture with cultural storytelling.
1. Isha Ambani
Businesswoman and socialite Isha Ambani wore a shimmering saree by designer Gaurav Gupta, envisioned as a sculptural statement. The ensemble incorporated a structured cape, hand-painted Pichwai motifs and a rhinestone-encrusted blouse featuring jewels from her mother Nita Ambani’s collection. The garment was produced by 25 artisans over 1200 hours, reflecting the scale of craftsmanship involved.
2. Karan Johar
Karan Johar marked his debut at the event in a Manish Malhotra creation, drawing from the visual language of painter Raja Ravi Verma. Speaking about the look, Johar credited the designer for bringing Indian culture to a global stage through couture shaped by intention and detail. He described the experience as embodying art through clothing while acknowledging Malhotra’s role in that process.
3. Manish Malhotra
For his second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala, Manish Malhotra arrived in a look that placed his atelier directly on the carpet. The ensemble paired an Indian bandhgala with a cape embroidered with the names and signatures of its makers, many of whom have worked with him across decades. The cape itself carries layered detail, featuring Mumbai landmarks alongside artisan signatures, dori work, zardozi, chikankari and kasab embroidery.
4. Natasha Poonawalla
For the gala, the businesswoman stepped out in a Marc Quinn sculpture, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana. The look leaned into couture theatre, anchored in a sculptural floral concept. An oversized white, petal-like structure framed her body, unfolding like a bloom and shaping the entire silhouette.
5. Sudha Reddy
Businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy attended in a custom Manish Malhotra creation inspired by kalamkari traditions, with conceptual roots linked to her hometown Hyderabad. She explained that this reference became the central idea around which the ensemble developed. The highlight of her outfit was indeed the $15M, 550-carat tanzanite pendant from Tanzania's Merelani Hills.
6. Ananya Birla
Singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla, styled by Rhea Kapoor, wore a black ensemble by Robert Wun. She paired the outfit with a sculptural mask by Subodh Gupta and jewellery from Mehta & Sons. Birla stepped out in a sharply tailored black blazer, drawn in at the waist and finished with a pronounced peplum that gave the look a sculpted form.
7. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh And Princess Gauravi Kumari
Members of Jaipur’s royal family, including Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari, attended in ensembles by Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung, bringing a contemporary interpretation of royal dressing to the event. Gauravi Kumari channelled Maharani Gayatri Devi’s elegance on the red carpet, while Sawai Padmanabh Singh paid tribute to Jaipur’s legacy.
8. Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley arrived in a Stella McCartney dress constructed from cascading silver chains, created in response to the museum’s ‘Costume Art’ exhibition. She completed the look with diamond earrings, bracelets and rings, keeping the styling focused on the metallic structure of the dress.
9. Diya Mehta Jatia
Diya Mehta Jatia delivered a striking presence at the Met Gala 2026, weaving together Indian textile heritage, Bengal’s intricate craft traditions and contemporary couture on one of fashion’s biggest stages. For her appearance, she chose a Mayyur Girotra design that built on a gold and silver Kanjeevaram sari base, elevated through detailed shola work layered across the silhouette.