Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Indian Celebs Who Set The Global Stage Ablaze

The Met Gala 2026, themed ‘Costume Art’ with a ‘Fashion is Art’ dress code, saw Indian attendees translate heritage craft into high-concept couture, from Isha Ambani’s 1200-hour Gaurav Gupta saree to Karan Johar’s Raja Ravi Verma-inspired debut.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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Indian-Origin Stars At Met Gala 2026
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Isha Ambani’s Gaurav Gupta saree, built over 1200 hours by 25 artisans, anchored India’s strongest visual moment

  • Debuts and returns shaped the lineup, with Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra and the Jaipur royals in Prabal Gurung

  • From kalamkari references to sculptural masks, Indian attendees interpreted ‘Costume Art’ through heritage craft and contemporary design

The Met Gala continues to function as a high-stakes cultural platform where fashion, art and identity converge. The 2026 edition, guided by the theme ‘Costume Art’ and the dress code ‘Fashion is Art’, pushed attendees toward conceptual dressing shaped by rich artistic influence. Within this framework, Indian representation held its ground with grace.

Over the years, Indian presence at the event has shifted from sporadic appearances to a more sustained showcase of design language and heritage craft. This year’s red carpet reflected that evolution with pride and prominent figures aligning couture with cultural storytelling.

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1. Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Businesswoman and socialite Isha Ambani wore a shimmering saree by designer Gaurav Gupta, envisioned as a sculptural statement. The ensemble incorporated a structured cape, hand-painted Pichwai motifs and a rhinestone-encrusted blouse featuring jewels from her mother Nita Ambani’s collection. The garment was produced by 25 artisans over 1200 hours, reflecting the scale of craftsmanship involved.

2. Karan Johar

Karan Johar At Met Gala 2026
Karan Johar At Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Karan Johar marked his debut at the event in a Manish Malhotra creation, drawing from the visual language of painter Raja Ravi Verma. Speaking about the look, Johar credited the designer for bringing Indian culture to a global stage through couture shaped by intention and detail. He described the experience as embodying art through clothing while acknowledging Malhotra’s role in that process.

3. Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra At Met Gala 2026
Manish Malhotra At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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For his second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala, Manish Malhotra arrived in a look that placed his atelier directly on the carpet. The ensemble paired an Indian bandhgala with a cape embroidered with the names and signatures of its makers, many of whom have worked with him across decades. The cape itself carries layered detail, featuring Mumbai landmarks alongside artisan signatures, dori work, zardozi, chikankari and kasab embroidery.

4. Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla At Met Gala 2026
Natasha Poonawalla At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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For the gala, the businesswoman stepped out in a Marc Quinn sculpture, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana. The look leaned into couture theatre, anchored in a sculptural floral concept. An oversized white, petal-like structure framed her body, unfolding like a bloom and shaping the entire silhouette.

5. Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy At Met Gala 2026
Sudha Reddy At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy attended in a custom Manish Malhotra creation inspired by kalamkari traditions, with conceptual roots linked to her hometown Hyderabad. She explained that this reference became the central idea around which the ensemble developed. The highlight of her outfit was indeed the $15M, 550-carat tanzanite pendant from Tanzania's Merelani Hills.

6. Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla At Met Gala 2026
Ananya Birla At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla, styled by Rhea Kapoor, wore a black ensemble by Robert Wun. She paired the outfit with a sculptural mask by Subodh Gupta and jewellery from Mehta & Sons. Birla stepped out in a sharply tailored black blazer, drawn in at the waist and finished with a pronounced peplum that gave the look a sculpted form.

7. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh And Princess Gauravi Kumari

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh And Princess Gauravi Kumari At Met Gala 2026
Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh And Princess Gauravi Kumari At Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Members of Jaipur’s royal family, including Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari, attended in ensembles by Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung, bringing a contemporary interpretation of royal dressing to the event. Gauravi Kumari channelled Maharani Gayatri Devi’s elegance on the red carpet, while Sawai Padmanabh Singh paid tribute to Jaipur’s legacy.

8. Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley At Met Gala 2026
Simone Ashley At Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Simone Ashley arrived in a Stella McCartney dress constructed from cascading silver chains, created in response to the museum’s ‘Costume Art’ exhibition. She completed the look with diamond earrings, bracelets and rings, keeping the styling focused on the metallic structure of the dress.

9. Diya Mehta Jatia

Diya Mehta Jatia At Met Gala 2026
Diya Mehta Jatia At Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Diya Mehta Jatia delivered a striking presence at the Met Gala 2026, weaving together Indian textile heritage, Bengal’s intricate craft traditions and contemporary couture on one of fashion’s biggest stages. For her appearance, she chose a Mayyur Girotra design that built on a gold and silver Kanjeevaram sari base, elevated through detailed shola work layered across the silhouette.

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