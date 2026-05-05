Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Indian Celebs Who Set The Global Stage Ablaze

For his second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala, Manish Malhotra arrived in a look that placed his atelier directly on the carpet. The ensemble paired an Indian bandhgala with a cape embroidered with the names and signatures of its makers, many of whom have worked with him across decades. The cape itself carries layered detail, featuring Mumbai landmarks alongside artisan signatures, dori work, zardozi, chikankari and kasab embroidery.