Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | K-Pop Idols Who Ruled The Star-Studded Evening

Ahn Hyo Seop made his Met Gala debut with Valentino, confirmed by his management company The Present Company. Known for dramas such as Business Proposal (2022) and his recent role in KPop Demon Hunters, he arrived with growing international attention. He became the first Korean actor to attend the gala in eleven years and has previously appeared on The Tonight Show and at the Academy Awards, marking what he described as a “global triple crown.”