Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | K-Pop Idols Who Ruled The Star-Studded Evening

K-Pop’s biggest names arrive in force, turning the Met Gala into a high-fashion power play with iconic debuts and global star pull all in one room.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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K-Pop Stars Rule Met Gala 2026
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lisa becomes the first K-pop artist on the Met Gala host committee

  • All four BLACKPINK members attend together for the first time

  • KPop Demon Hunters cast and new-gen idols expand Asian presence

The Met Gala opened its doors on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art under the theme “Costume Art” with a dress code titled “Fashion Is Art.” This year’s carpet was graced by K-Pop idols and Korean actors turning up in carefully constructed couture. The turnout reflected a wider industry shift where Asian artists hold increasing influence across fashion and entertainment.

The night carried significance with all four BLACKPINK members appearing together, a first for the group at the event. With names tied to Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters (2025) and global luxury houses, the guest list captured a broad cultural moment during AAPI Heritage Month.

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Jennie of BLACKPINK

Jennie At Met Gala 2026
Jennie At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Jennie arrived in a column dress featuring a structured bustier covered in blue sequin leaves. The piece required 540 hours of craftsmanship and incorporated 15,000 embroidered details. She styled it with Chanel jewellery, minimal makeup and an updo finished with a small kiss curl.

Lisa of BLACKPINK

Lisa At Met Gala 2026
Lisa At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Thai-born Lalisa Manobal made history as the first K-pop artist named to the Met Gala host committee. A global ambassador for Celine, she returned to the event in a Robert Wun couture look. The ensemble featured a dramatic veil supported by sculpted extra hands, referencing movement and form. A preview of the outfit circulated on TikTok before her red carpet appearance, building early buzz.

Rosé of BLACKPINK

Rosè At Met Gala 2026
Rosè At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Rosé, born Roseanne Park in New Zealand and raised in Australia, continues to build her solo career following her 2024 album rosie. As a Saint Laurent ambassador, she represented the house in a black silhouette consistent with her past appearances. This year’s version included a statement bird brooch at the waist.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK

Jisoo At Met Gala 2026
Jisoo At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Jisoo made her Met Gala debut, closing a gap as the last BLACKPINK member to attend. A Dior ambassador, she wore a custom design from the house crafted in shimmering fabric. The look featured a sculptural waist detail and floral elements that echoed her hair styling. Cartier jewellery completed the lavish ensemble.

Ejae

Ejae At Met Gala 2026
Ejae At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Korean-American singer-songwriter Ejae arrived after a breakout year tied to Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, where she served as the singing voice of lead character Rumi. She wore a Swarovski column gown covered in crystals, choosing a silver palette. The film became Netflix’s most-watched title in 2025 and later secured an Academy Award for the song “Golden,” pushing her into global visibility.

Karina

Karina At Met Gala 2026
Karina At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Karina, born Yoo Ji-min and leader of aespa, attended as a Prada representative. She wore a sleeveless gown with a bejewelled neckline layered under a voluminous black coat that trailed behind her. Green and purple drop earrings introduced contrast, while white hair accessories completed the look.

7. Ningning

Ningning At Met Gala 2026
Ningning At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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aespa’s Ningning has been named Gucci’s newest brand ambassador. At the Met Gala 2026, she appeared alongside bandmate Karina. For the evening, Ningning wore a black dress designed by creative director Demna.

Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop At Met Gala 2026
Ahn Hyo Seop At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Ahn Hyo Seop made his Met Gala debut with Valentino, confirmed by his management company The Present Company. Known for dramas such as Business Proposal (2022) and his recent role in KPop Demon Hunters, he arrived with growing international attention. He became the first Korean actor to attend the gala in eleven years and has previously appeared on The Tonight Show and at the Academy Awards, marking what he described as a “global triple crown.”

Audrey Nuna

Audrey Nuna At Met Gala 2026
Audrey Nuna At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Korean-American artist Audrey Nuna attended in a Robert Wun design built around a black-and-white paint-splatter concept. The look carried a graphic edge, drawing comparisons to 101 Dalmatians. Known for blending R&B and rap, she also contributed to KPop Demon Hunters as the singing voice of Mira, aligning her presence with one of the year’s defining projects.

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