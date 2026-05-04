Met Gala 2026 | K-pop Idols Attendance Sparks Debate As Aespa, BLACKPINK Join

Summary of this article
K-pop idols' Met Gala 2026 presence sparks debate among global fashion fans.
BLACKPINK members expected Lisa to join the host committee, marking a major milestone.
aespa Karina Ningning's debut raises questions on exclusivity and representation.
Met Gala 2026 is once again pulling global attention, and this year, K-pop idols are right at the centre of the conversation. While the presence of BLACKPINK members feels almost expected now, it is the addition of newer names that has sparked a wider debate among fans online.
The growing intersection between K-pop and global luxury fashion has made these appearances more common, but not everyone seems convinced about how the guest list is evolving.
BLACKPINK at the Met Gala 2026 and their fashion influence
All four BLACKPINK members are expected to attend, continuing their long-standing relationship with major fashion houses. Lisa is set to serve on the host committee, marking a significant milestone. Jisoo is also expected to make her debut, while Jennie and Rosé remain regular fixtures at such global events.
Each member’s strong association with luxury brands has made their presence at the Met Gala almost inevitable. Their influence in fashion circles has only grown over the years, bridging K-pop with high couture.
AESPA Met Gala debut sparks K-pop debate
The real conversation, however, has centred around AESPA members Karina and Ningning, who are set to attend. Their appearance is significant, marking them as among the first fourth-generation female idols to step onto the Met Gala carpet.
While some fans have questioned whether the event is losing its exclusivity, others have defended the choice, pointing out their global brand affiliations and growing influence. The debate highlights a shift in how fashion and pop culture intersect today.
With the theme centred on Costume Art and fashion as a form of expression, the night promises bold statements and unexpected moments. The event is scheduled to take place on May 4 in New York, where all eyes will be on the red carpet.