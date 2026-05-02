CANNESERIES 2026 | BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Dazzles Cannes, Receives Rising Star Award

Jisoo acted in series Snowdrop, Newtopia and Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand. She thanked her fans for their unflagging support. "I will never forget the gratitude you gave me, and I will do my best to show you a better side of me. Thank you. I hope that everyone here tonight will have an unforgettable moment.” Madame Figaro’s Richard Gianorio said: “She’s not a newcomer – she’s a star. A pop star adored by millions of fans,” whose cultural influence goes beyond music. He observed that Jisoo rather quickly left her musical “comfort zone,” ready to conquer other territories as well. "With her international reach, screen presence and ongoing artistic growth, she remains a prominent and promising figure in contemporary Korean and global entertainment," the festival wrote regarding Jisoo's win on its website.