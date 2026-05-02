CANNESERIES 2026 | BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Dazzles Cannes, Receives Rising Star Award

Summary of this article
Jisoo was awarded at CANNESERIES 2026.
She was bestowed the Rising Star Award.
CANNESERIES gives global recognition to the best of television and series achievements.
Jisoo of BLACKPINK is making waves after sharing a new update from France’s Cannes, sparking fans to gush over her “princess-like” visuals while revisiting her recent international award win. Her Instagram post comes shortly after she attended the Cannes International Series Festival in France, where she received the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award on April 23. The festival, often dubbed “CANNESERIES,” is a global television event.
The K-pop star picked up the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award during the opening ceremony of the French TV festival. “I wanted to show you a new side of me through different projects, and I’m really happy to receive such an award that represents your support,” she said.
“I learned new things through these projects, and I received a lot of help from many people. I think all this encouragement gave me strength to take one more step forward.”
Jisoo acted in series Snowdrop, Newtopia and Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand. She thanked her fans for their unflagging support. "I will never forget the gratitude you gave me, and I will do my best to show you a better side of me. Thank you. I hope that everyone here tonight will have an unforgettable moment.” Madame Figaro’s Richard Gianorio said: “She’s not a newcomer – she’s a star. A pop star adored by millions of fans,” whose cultural influence goes beyond music. He observed that Jisoo rather quickly left her musical “comfort zone,” ready to conquer other territories as well. "With her international reach, screen presence and ongoing artistic growth, she remains a prominent and promising figure in contemporary Korean and global entertainment," the festival wrote regarding Jisoo's win on its website.
“In 2021, she made her leading acting debut in Snowdrop and that series gained immediate recognition,” Gianorio recalled. “Tonight, we are celebrating a young woman who had the courage to reinvent herself – and did so very successfully.”
Canneseries wrapped on April 28, 2026.