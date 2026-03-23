What Makes KPop Demon Hunters A Global Rage?

Funny, sassy and zippy, KPop Demon Hunters radiates coolness for those willing to leap on its wavelength. A K-pop idol group isn’t just about infectious music, but includes smashing choreography, glamorous costumes and visual spectacle in a headrush. The film foregrounds and owns it in an enthralling conglomerate of style, wit and visual unruliness. The film’s demon-hunters, the leading HUNTR/X idol trio, are inspired by mudang—shamans who have been warding off demons with song and dance for hundreds of years. Music is weaponised as a force that can dispel evil. The hunters pull it off through concerts. It’s the connective tissue for righteousness. Likewise, the anthem that introduces the Saja Boys, “Soda Pop”, starts naively only to darken. The Saja Boys use music to leach off people, stealing souls to offer to the demon sovereign, Gwi-Ma. The songs in the film are designed to serve both purposes—to complement and take forward the narrative and break out as universal pop sensations.