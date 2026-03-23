What Makes KPop Demon Hunters A Global Rage?

Summary of this article
KPop Demon Hunters triumphed at the Oscars with double wins.
This cements the global ascendancy of the Hallyu.
A sequel has already been confirmed.
One of the most endearing images from this year's Oscars was Steven Spielberg enthusiastically waving sparkling light sticks, the glowing rods central to K-pop fan culture. In a historic first, every attendee had been given the light sticks as part of the official kit. This was to cheer at the performance of "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters. Dancers appeared wearing traditional hanbok, a callback to the film's first Huntrix. The award show turned into a sea of swaying sticks. A popular meme ran that the singers were kind enough to host the Oscars at their concert.
You couldn't have missed the buzz commanded by KPop Demon Hunters. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’ Oscar-winning animated musical fantasy was the biggest juggernaut of 2025. It rode on a crescendo of earworm music, snazzy visuals and a skyrocketing global fascination with K-wave to emerge as a billion-dollar phenomenon. The fever pitch it hit was immediate. The film doesn’t just exist in its own bubble—rather, it feeds into a far wider cultural frenzy that K-wave/Hallyu has laid the groundwork for. Hallyu has taken over the world, with only the Oscars as the final boundary. With KPop Demon Hunters’ double Oscar win, the ceiling has now been shattered. The film is neat and fun to jam to, spruced with a chipper pace and a welcome message against prejudice. There’s even a hot boy band, the Saja Boys, in the mix.
Netflix has reported KPop Demon Hunters as its most-watched title ever. The film has sparked cosplaying rage and countless TikTok dance reels, spawning fan art everywhere from Seoul to Los Angeles and becoming the instant favourite of kids. Dolls, toys and merchandise have gone into production. Its biggest, irresistibly catchy song, “Golden”, topped the charts in more than 30 countries, ultimately becoming the first K-pop tune to bag a Grammy and an Oscar. It is Spotify’s second most-streamed album of 2025. The film has been such a success that Netflix even put the movie out in theatres for a limited set of sing-along showings in a rare gesture.
Funny, sassy and zippy, KPop Demon Hunters radiates coolness for those willing to leap on its wavelength. A K-pop idol group isn’t just about infectious music, but includes smashing choreography, glamorous costumes and visual spectacle in a headrush. The film foregrounds and owns it in an enthralling conglomerate of style, wit and visual unruliness. The film’s demon-hunters, the leading HUNTR/X idol trio, are inspired by mudang—shamans who have been warding off demons with song and dance for hundreds of years. Music is weaponised as a force that can dispel evil. The hunters pull it off through concerts. It’s the connective tissue for righteousness. Likewise, the anthem that introduces the Saja Boys, “Soda Pop”, starts naively only to darken. The Saja Boys use music to leach off people, stealing souls to offer to the demon sovereign, Gwi-Ma. The songs in the film are designed to serve both purposes—to complement and take forward the narrative and break out as universal pop sensations.
The film ties performance with ancient lore. “Shamanism is also a performance. It's dancing, it's a lot of music,” insisted Angie Heo, an associate professor of the anthropology and sociology of religion at the University of Chicago Divinity School in a 2025 interview with Tori Lee. “This film is an elevation of shamanic traditions onto the global K-pop stage for an audience of mass spectators who have a parasocial relationship with these idols.” Kang and Appelhans have touched a nerve especially where fan armies mobilise and artists have to create, crunched within intense rivalries. Of course, a sequel is in the works.
Wisely, Kang and Appelhans limit exposition to the opening. They don’t let the film be carried away by extensive lore or build a complex cosmos with intricate rules. The film opens with a simple plea—good must triumph over the evil. The demons must be wiped out. Gradually, it neatly complicates the binary through morally questionable decisions. The lines blur though the ultimate villain remains one-dimensional. Linguistic fluidity, arcing through the exhilarating music, is the driving engine for the global appeal. Neither does it forget Korean folklore, peppering in an adorable Cheshire Cat-like tiger demon and a magpie as a bridge between the misunderstood.
The film leans into the passion and enveloping madness of fandom, a charged tussle between bands. K-pop groups are honed as full-spectrum media bandwagons. The film speaks to an ecosystem, where artistry is constantly rendered secondary in a battle over viewership and fan following. The film taps how mass hysteria whimsically switches from one camp to the other, toxicity in inflamed fan communities lobbed from one fixation to another. Fame can get even more fickle if artists get sucked in diss campaigns instead of working from a place of genuine love for the art. “It is about celebrity, fandom and keeping your soul in the process of being seduced by these dazzling spectacles,” Heo reiterated.
In a 2025 interview with Time, Kang stressed the film as being designed to always prioritise a local texture, “Everything was seen through this Korean lens: The characters are going to eat at a restaurant, it’s just a conversation around food at the dinner table, but what is the food that’s on the table? What does the background look like? Does it feel like Korea? Everything was designed to honour authenticity of the Korean culture. We went to folk villages, we looked at what the bricks look like and how the streets are designed in Myeongdong," Kang said. The film plugs into how Korean culture has percolated in the West, going beyond cliches and mounting epic sequences in local sites like public bathhouses.
Above everything, KPop Demon Hunters works because it shows the messiness between friendship and identity. It’s about the butterflies in stomach upon a heady infatuation, the sheer giddiness of teenage love. It allows a space of transformation, reconciliation and a sense of individual journey for its anguished, conflicted characters without tidily landing a male love interest as a destination. Assertion is reclaimed firmly by the girls themselves, not rerouted to serving whims of men. The film has also been a personal reckoning for the songwriter-composer EJAE, who earlier shied away from being perceived a singer as well. It was only later in post-production that she was asked to be a singing voice.
Ultimately, the girls have each other to empower themselves through mistakes and snap judgements. It recasts teenage shame and discomfort in one’s skin into a broader celebration of identity, accepting warts and all. For the girls, they’re each other’s chosen family. Kinship ties are redefined beyond biological families, placed in friends who are the staunchest support. They give us hope and persistence, the film underlines. Sisterhood, powering the HUNTR/X, becomes its enduring inter-generational call, transforming the journey to self-belief.