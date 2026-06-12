Jaspal Rana Dies At 49: Asian Games Champion & Manu Bhaker's Mentor Passes Away

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Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Then President K R Narayanan confers the Padma Shri award upon shooter Jaspal Rana during the investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Wednesday, March 27, 2002. | Photo: PTI