Jaspal Rana Dies At 49: Asian Games Champion & Manu Bhaker's Mentor Passes Away

Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters and a highly respected coach, passed away at the age of 49, leaving the Indian sporting fraternity in mourning. A multiple-time Asian Games gold medallist, Rana was a pioneering figure in Indian shooting and played a crucial role in the sport's growth over the past three decades. After an illustrious competitive career, he transitioned into coaching and became instrumental in nurturing the country's next generation of shooters. Rana was widely recognized for mentoring Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and helping shape India's rise as a global shooting powerhouse. He reportedly suffered health complications following his return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich and passed away in a Delhi hospital. His contributions as both a champion athlete and mentor have left an enduring legacy in Indian sport.

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Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana-1
Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Rana is seen during the 4th Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters Shooting Championship, in Jalandhar, Punjab, in this file photo dated April 10, 2006. | Photo: PTI
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Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana-Indian shooting coach
Renowned Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. 2024 Paris Olympics Bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana is seen during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana-
Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Markswoman Manu Bhaker is seen with her personal coach Jaspal Rana at the airport, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana-Asian Games gold medallist
Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Then President K R Narayanan confers the Padma Shri award upon shooter Jaspal Rana during the investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Wednesday, March 27, 2002. | Photo: PTI
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