Jaspal Rana Dies At 49: Asian Games Champion & Manu Bhaker's Mentor Passes Away
Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters and a highly respected coach, passed away at the age of 49, leaving the Indian sporting fraternity in mourning. A multiple-time Asian Games gold medallist, Rana was a pioneering figure in Indian shooting and played a crucial role in the sport's growth over the past three decades. After an illustrious competitive career, he transitioned into coaching and became instrumental in nurturing the country's next generation of shooters. Rana was widely recognized for mentoring Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and helping shape India's rise as a global shooting powerhouse. He reportedly suffered health complications following his return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich and passed away in a Delhi hospital. His contributions as both a champion athlete and mentor have left an enduring legacy in Indian sport.
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