Tanvi Sharma Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open: Rising Indian Star Targets Biggest Win Of Her Career

Tanvi Sharma in action at the Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026. X

Teenage sensation Tanvi Sharma faces the toughest challenge of her breakthrough Australian Open campaign when she takes on top seed and former world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarterfinals in Sydney. The 17-year-old Indian has been one of the stories of the tournament, stunning higher-ranked opponents and defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod to reach the last eight. Currently ranked World No. 36, Tanvi will now test herself against World No. 3 Yamaguchi, a three-time world champion renowned for her relentless court coverage and consistency. The Japanese star enters as the favorite, but Tanvi has already shown she can thrive under pressure after upsetting World No. 11 Chiu Pin-Chian earlier in the week. With a semifinal berth at stake, expect a fascinating clash between youthful fearlessness and elite experience in Sydney.

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12 Jun 2026, 09:36:33 am IST Tanvi Sharma Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Game On! The players are out on court and we're underway in Sydney. Tanvi Sharma faces the biggest challenge of her young career as she takes on former world champion Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the Australian Open semifinals.

12 Jun 2026, 09:18:55 am IST Tanvi Sharma Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Welcome! Fixture: Tanvi Sharma Vs Akane Yamaguchi

Series: Australian Open 2026

Venue: State Sports Centre (Quaycentre), Sydney

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 9:15 AM IST (tentative)